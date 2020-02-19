DNA Analysis in the Government Sector Market by Size | Growth | Analysis | Trends and Forecasts to 2019-2025

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global DNA Analysis in the Government Sector Market Research Report 2019”new report to its research database.

DNA analysis is a forensic technique employed to identify individuals by characteristics of their DNA. It can be used to identify individuals in paternity testing, criminal investigations, disaster victim identification, archaeological research, and determining genetic links to diseases.

Scope of DNA Analysis in the Government Sector: DNA Analysis in the Government Sector Market report evaluates the growth rate and the market value based on market dynamics, growth inducing factors. The complete knowledge is based on latest industry news, opportunities, and trends. The report contains a comprehensive market analysis and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.

The global DNA Analysis in the Government Sector market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on DNA Analysis in the Government Sector volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall DNA Analysis in the Government Sector market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

Segment by Regions

North America, Europe, China, Japan

The following manufacturers are covered:

Lockheed Martin

NEC

M2SYS Technology

MorphoTrust

Ultra Electronics Forensic

NetBio

EyeLock

3M

A-T Solutions

Stanley Black and Decker

Segment by Type

By type

Restriction Fragment Length Polymorphism (RFLP)

Short Tandem Repeat (STR) Analysis

Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Analysis

Others

By end user

Homeland Security

Defense Sector

Segment by Application

Forensics

Law Enforcement

