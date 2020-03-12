DM in Automotive Market 2018 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth- Analysis to 2025

This report studies the global DM in Automotive market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global DM in Automotive market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.
The digital revolution has made its presence felt in areas such as healthcare, finance, and manufacturing. A large amount of data and new computing techniques, artificial intelligence, automation, additive technologies, and HMI have changed the face of manufacturing. DM changes each and everything in the manufacturing process, be it supply chain, R&D, operations, sales, marketing, services, or factory operations. Digital connectivity has become indispensable for designers, managers, workers, and end-users.
The adoption of DM will help automotive manufacturers smoothen the flow of product and plant information during different processes. Additionally, digital manufacturing also helps in the validation of robotics and automation programs and speed up the factory manufacturing process. Furthermore, the adoption of DM provides real-time access to product lifecycle data which eases the production process and also helps companies achieve high return of investment and develop products of superior quality.
This report focuses on the global top players, covered
Autodesk
Dassault Systèmes
Siemens PLM Software
Bentley Systems
CAD Schroer
Open Factory 3D
…
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Production process
Automation programs
Market segment by Application, split into
Supply chain
R&D
Operations
Sales
Marketing
Services
Factory operations
