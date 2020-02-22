DIY Home Improvement in Europe Market to Grow at CAGR of 1.71% and Forecast to 2023

Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the DIY home improvement market in Europe for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the value sales of the DIY home improvement products to the householders or home users (as end-users or consumers).
The report, DIY Home Improvement Market in Europe 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
– ADEO
– BAUHAUS
– HORNBACH Baumarkt
– Kingfisher
– Travis Perkins
Other prominent vendors
– Bauvista
– EUROBAUSTOFF
– Intergamma
– K-GROUP
– Les Mousquetaires
– The Sherwin-Williams Company
– Toolstation
– WESFARMERS
Market driver
– Low cost of operation
Market challenge
– Increase in aging population and low DIY expertise of consumers
Market trend
– Customization in DIY home improvement products
Key questions answered in this report
– What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
– What are the key market trends?
– What is driving this market?
– What are the challenges to market growth?
– Who are the key vendors in this market space?
