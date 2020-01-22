Diving Semi-dry Suits Market Estimated to Observe Technological Advancements Further

A semi-dry suit is made from the material neoprene. The ends of the sleeves of the diving semi-dry suits are covered with a seal, and not with a zipper. This feature allows less water exchange in the suit, and the diver stays comfortable despite getting wet. Further, the trapped water does not affect the insulating quality. However, some semi-dry suits have a dry zipper which provides the comfort of a dry suit. Like wetsuits, semi-dry suits integrate much better seals at the wrists, neck, and ankles. These seals help to limit the level of water which can enter and leave these semi-dry suits. Diving semi dry suits are usually manufactured from neoprene that provides high thermal protection at low levels. Neoprene is well-known for the top notch thermal protection it offers in underwater conditions. These suits are mainly used for thermal insulation when the diver is immersed in water or drenched with heavy spray.

Increasing participation in diving activities has increased the demand for semi-dry suits. This is because diving requires specific apparel that best fits the activity. Diving semi-dry suits offers water and weather resistance, buoyancy, and are latex-free and stretchable. They are also lightweight. Vendors are offering advanced technology enabled suits to gain increased share in the market. Recent innovations encourage consumers to purchase or replace their old suits with upgraded versions. Increased product innovation is one of the key factors driving the diving semi-dry suits market. Growing participation of women in diving and other water sports is also expected to boost the demand for the product. Further, rising awareness about e-commerce coupled with growing spending on fun and leisure activities is likely to offer growth opportunities to the diving semi-dry suits market.

However, seasonality of diving and other water based games may pose a challenge to the diving semi-dry suits market. Availability of substitute products and low-cost products may also affect the demand for semi-dry suits.

The global diving semi-dry suits market can be segmented based on application, sales channel, and geography. Based on application, the diving semi-dry suits market can be divided into deep sea diving, rescue diving, ice diving, and others (technical diving, wreck diving etc.). In terms of sales channel, the diving semi-dry suits market can be bifurcated into online and offline channel. Offline channel can be further classified into supermarkets and hypermarkets, brand outlets, and specialty stores. Geographically, the diving semi-dry suits market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

The diving semi-dry suits market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast timeline. Asia Pacific is anticipated to emerge as a profitable region for the semi-dry suits apparel industry. The growth of semi-dry suits apparel in this region can be attributed to the rising interest in diving and other water based sports. Moreover, government initiatives to promote water based sports in countries such as China and other Southeast Asian countries are expected to bolster the demand for semi-dry suits.

The diving semi-dry suits market is characterized by the presence of a considerable number of companies. Major players are primarily focusing on huge investments in research and development activities to introduce better products in the market. This in turn will help them to gain a competitive edge in the market. Key players operating in the diving semi-dry suits market include O’Neill, Quicksilver Inc., Carapace Semi-dry suits, Sheico Group, and Patagonia. Other prominent players include Buell Semi-dry suits, Arena Italia SPA, Body Glove, C-Skins, Musto, Aqua Lung, Helly Hansen, Billabong International, Pittasoft, Body Glove, Rip Curl, and Xcel Brands.