Diving Regulator Market Segments, Opportunity, Growth and Forecast By End-use Industry 2018 – 2028

Evolving lifestyles and demographic changes are significantly contributing to the high demand for water sports. Rising preference for recreational water sports is fueling the growth for scuba diving equipment, this, in turn, is influencing growth in the diving regulator market. Governments of various countries are promoting water sports to expand the potential of the tourism sector. For instance, the Facilities for Water Sports Industry (FAWI) was established in Europe to improve water sports infrastructure in the region. Similarly, countries in North America and Asia have formed regulatory bodies to promote and organize water sports.

Leading players in the diving regulator market are focusing on expanding their product portfolio by remodeling existing products using advanced technologies. Technical advances in diving regulator has increased safety, which is a major concern in dive regulator users. With a focus on product innovation, several key players are increasingly investing in flexible and lightweight diving regulators.

Despite a balanced regulator offering consistent air flow, the demand for the unbalanced regulator is likely to witness growth in the diving regulator market in coming years. Low annual service cost and few moving parts are driving demand for the unbalanced regulator. Meanwhile, safety is the cornerstone in scuba diving with is resulting in the development of new balanced regulators combined with gauges and low pressure inflators.

Global Diving Regulator Market Outlook

Scuba diving tourism is considered as a multibillion-dollar industry that has drawn millions of tourist to explore the underwater world. As of 2017, there are more than 10000 dive operators serving more than 6 million divers around the world. Global coral reef-related tourism is one of the influential factors that has been driving tourist to get into scuba diving. Coral reef attracts foreign as well as the domestic tourist in over 100 countries and territories. The coral reef is being estimated to be valued at US$ 36 billion by the end of 2019 owing to the rise in the number of tourists. With the rise in demand for scuba diving tourism, there has been simultaneous demand for scuba diving equipment as well. Diving Regulator which is being considered as one of the mandatory equipment for scuba diving has been on higher demand in recent years. The diving regulator is considered as the hub of diving equipment linking many pieces of gears such as the scuba tanks to Buoyancy Control Devices (BCD), Submersible pressure gauge (SPG), Alternate Air Source and the diver.

Global Diving Regulator Market: Reasons for Covering this Title

With the rise in the number of tourist for scuba diving, there has been demand for diving equipment as well. Diving regulators being a mandatory equipment, sights critical opportunity in scuba diving territories and countries. The primary function of the diving regulator is to decrease the high pressure under which the air in the dive tank is being stored, to a pressure at which divers are able to breathe at any depth. These breathing apparatus that is the diving regulator and tank are considered as the only means of breathing for the divers. There are basically two types of diving regulators i.e. unbalanced diving regulators and balanced diving regulators.

Global Diving Regulator: Market Segmentation

On the basis of types, the global Diving Regulator market has been segmented as –

Balanced

Unbalanced

Octopus

On the basis of the end user, the global Diving Regulator market has been segmented as –

Civilians

Militants

On the basis of the distribution channel, the global Diving Regulator market has been segmented as –

Direct

Indirect Brand Store Specialty Store Online Stores



Global Diving Regulator Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global Diving Regulator market are Aqua Lung International, Apeks Diving, Oceanic Worldwide, Atomic Aquatics Europe GmbH, Midland Diving Equipment Ltd, Johnson Outdoors Inc. among others.