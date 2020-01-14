DIVE SUITS MARKET – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2018 – 2025

A diving suit is a garment or device designed to protect a diver from the underwater environment. A diving suit may also incorporate a breathing gas supply (i.e. Standard diving dress or atmospheric diving suit). but in most cases applies only to the environmental protective covering worn by the diver.

Dry Layers includes layer top, layer pant, layer full, layer vest.

Wet Layers includes jacket and vest etc.

The global Dive Suits market is valued at xx million US$ in 2017 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Dive Suits market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Dive Suits in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Dive Suits in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Dive Suits market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Dive Suits market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Bare Sports

Aqua Lung (Apeks Diving)

Santi Diving

NeoSport

Scubapro

Cressi

Survitec Group

Tilos

Ocean Rodeo

Beuchat

Diving Unlimited International

Hollis

Spyder

Market size by Product

Dry Layers

Wet Layers

Market size by End User

Men

Women

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Dive Suits market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Dive Suits market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Dive Suits companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Dive Suits submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

Some Major Points from Table of content:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Dive Suits Product

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Dive Suits Market Size Growth Rate by Product

1.4.2 Dry Layers

1.4.3 Wet Layers

1.5 Market by End User

1.5.1 Global Dive Suits Market Size Growth Rate by End User

1.5.2 Men

1.5.3 Women

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Dive Suits Market Size

2.1.1 Global Dive Suits Revenue 2013-2025

2.1.2 Global Dive Suits Sales 2013-2025

2.2 Dive Suits Growth Rate by Regions

2.2.1 Global Dive Suits Sales by Regions

2.2.2 Global Dive Suits Revenue by Regions

3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers

3.1 Dive Suits Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Dive Suits Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Dive Suits Sales Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1.3 Global Dive Suits Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Dive Suits Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Dive Suits Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.2.2 Dive Suits Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.3 Dive Suits Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Dive Suits Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Dive Suits Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Dive Suits Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Dive Suits Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Dive Suits Sales by Product

4.2 Global Dive Suits Revenue by Product

4.3 Dive Suits Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Dive Suits Breakdown Data by End User

6 North America

6.1 North America Dive Suits by Countries

6.1.1 North America Dive Suits Sales by Countries

6.1.2 North America Dive Suits Revenue by Countries

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.1.5 Mexico

6.2 North America Dive Suits by Product

6.3 North America Dive Suits by End User

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Dive Suits by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Dive Suits Sales by Countries

7.1.2 Europe Dive Suits Revenue by Countries

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 UK

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Dive Suits by Product

7.3 Europe Dive Suits by End User

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Dive Suits by Countries

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Dive Suits Sales by Countries

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Dive Suits Revenue by Countries

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Indonesia

8.1.9 Malaysia

8.1.10 Philippines

8.1.11 Thailand

8.1.12 Vietnam

8.1.13 Singapore

8.2 Asia Pacific Dive Suits by Product

8.3 Asia Pacific Dive Suits by End User

9 Central & South America

9.1 Central & South America Dive Suits by Countries

9.1.1 Central & South America Dive Suits Sales by Countries

9.1.2 Central & South America Dive Suits Revenue by Countries

9.1.3 Brazil

9.2 Central & South America Dive Suits by Product

9.3 Central & South America Dive Suits by End User

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Dive Suits by Countries

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Dive Suits Sales by Countries

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Dive Suits Revenue by Countries

10.1.3 GCC Countries

10.1.4 Turkey

10.1.5 Egypt

10.1.6 South Africa

10.2 Middle East and Africa Dive Suits by Product

10.3 Middle East and Africa Dive Suits by End User

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Bare Sports

11.1.1 Bare Sports Company Details

11.1.2 Company Business Overview

11.1.3 Bare Sports Dive Suits Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

11.1.4 Bare Sports Dive Suits Products Offered

11.1.5 Bare Sports Recent Development

11.2 Aqua Lung (Apeks Diving)

11.2.1 Aqua Lung (Apeks Diving) Company Details

11.2.2 Company Business Overview

11.2.3 Aqua Lung (Apeks Diving) Dive Suits Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

11.2.4 Aqua Lung (Apeks Diving) Dive Suits Products Offered

11.2.5 Aqua Lung (Apeks Diving) Recent Development

11.3 Santi Diving

11.3.1 Santi Diving Company Details

11.3.2 Company Business Overview

11.3.Santi Diving Dive Suits Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

11.3.4 Santi Diving Dive Suits Products Offered

11.3.5 Santi Diving Recent Development

11.4 NeoSport

11.4.1 NeoSport Company Details

11.4.2 Company Business Overview

11.4.3 NeoSport Dive Suits Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

11.4.4 NeoSport Dive Suits Products Offered

11.4.5 NeoSport Recent Development

11.5 Scubapro

11.5.1 Scubapro Company Details

11.5.2 Company Business Overview

11.5.3 Scubapro Dive Suits Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

11.5.4 Scubapro Dive Suits Products Offered

11.5.5 Scubapro Recent Development

11.6 Cressi

11.6.1 Cressi Company Details

11.6.2 Company Business Overview

11.6.3 Cressi Dive Suits Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

11.6.4 Cressi Dive Suits Products Offered

11.6.5 Cressi Recent Development

11.7 Survitec Group

11.7.1 Survitec Group Company Details

11.7.2 Company Business Overview

11.7.3 Survitec Group Dive Suits Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

11.7.4 Survitec Group Dive Suits Products Offered

11.7.5 Survitec Group Recent Development

11.8 Tilos

11.8.1 Tilos Company Details

11.8.2 Company Business Overview

11.8.3 Tilos Dive Suits Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

11.8.4 Tilos Dive Suits Products Offered

11.8.5 Tilos Recent Development

11.9 Ocean Rodeo

11.9.1 Ocean Rodeo Company Details

11.9.2 Company Business Overview

11.9.3 Ocean Rodeo Dive Suits Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

11.9.4 Ocean Rodeo Dive Suits Products Offered

11.9.5 Ocean Rodeo Recent Development

11.10 Beuchat

11.10.1 Beuchat Company Details

11.10.2 Company Business Overview

11.10.3 Beuchat Dive Suits Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

11.10.4 Beuchat Dive Suits Products Offered

11.10.5 Beuchat Recent Development

11.11 Diving Unlimited International

11.12 Hollis

11.13 Spyder

Continued….

