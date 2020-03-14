Distribution Transformer Market 2019 Top Manufacturers: Hammond Power Solutions, Bowers Electricals, Bharat Heavy Electricals, Crompton Greaves

Market Research Future published a Research Report on “Global Distribution Transformer Market Research Report – Forecast to 2023”– Market Analysis, Scope, Stake, Progress, Trends and Forecast to 2023. The Distribution Transformer market is expected to progress at 8.70% CAGR during the forecast period.

Segmental Analysis

The global distribution transformer market is segmented on the basis of type, insulation, power rating, and end use.

The market has been segmented into oil immersed and dry on the basis of insulation.

Based on power rating the market is segmented into 0-315kVA, 316-2499Kva, 2500-10000kVA and above 10000kVA.

Based on the type, the distribution transformer is segmented into pole mounted, pad mounted, and underground.

By the end user, the distribution transformer market is segmented into industrial, commercial & residential, and utilities.

Distribution Transformer Market Overview

A device that offers the final voltage transformation in the electric power distribution system is called a distribution transformer. It is used to curb the voltage utilized in the distribution line to the stage used by the consumer. Distribution transformers don’t function with the complete load as they are designed to offer the highest efficiency at lower pressures. The voltage parameter in these transformers is set at the lowest, and so they have low outflow reactance.

With the latent demand for efficient and economically feasible electricity infrastructure, the need for distribution transformers is also proliferated as one distribution transformer can feed multiple homes in urban regions. Due to the lack of proper support, rural areas pose a need for one distribution transformer per consumer, further propelling the demand for distribution transformers in the industry.

Additionally, rising demand for electric and automated vehicles, transformative developments in the battery storage, and a rapid shift from conventional to renewable energy sources are the factors contributing to the substantial growth of the global distribution transformer market. Furthermore, burgeoning demand for energy across the globe owing to rapid urbanization and industrialization is also projected to upsurge the growth in the distribution transformer market.

Distribution Transformer Industry Leading Players Analyzed are:

Wilson Power Solutions Ltd.

Emerson Electric

Hitachi

Kirloskar Electric Co. Ltd.

Wenzhou Rockwell Transformer Co., Ltd.

ABB Ltd.

Eaton Corporation

General Electric

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Ormazabal

SPX Transformer Solutions Inc.

EREMU, S.A.

Lemi Trafo Jsc

Hammond Power Solutions Inc.

Bowers Electricals Ltd.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd.

Crompton Greaves Ltd.

Regional Analysis

The global distribution transformer market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, and Middle East & Africa (MEA).

The Asia Pacific is estimated dominated the market with the largest share of the distribution transformer market, followed by Europe and North America. Within the Asia Pacific, China has witnessed a strong push in demand for electricity in the last two decades and is prophesied to continue doing the same. Such growth can be accredited to rapid industrialization and increasing infrastructural developments. Extensive power plant capacity additions, economic growth, and the rising need to improve access to electricity are anticipated to drive growth for the distribution transformer market in the emerging economies of the Asia Pacific.

Furthermore, developing power T&D infrastructure, growing industrial expenditure and a growing demand for replacement or refurbishment of the aging distribution transformers are contributing to significant growth in the Asia Pacific. With India’s GDP surpassing that of China in 2015, the increase for demand in India is anticipated to gain most momentum during the forecast period.

Industry News

March 2019: Uganda’s Rural Electrification Agency received funds for supply and delivery of self-protecting distribution transformers. These transformers integrate a circuit-breaking safety system which shuts the transformer down when an internal fault takes place.

