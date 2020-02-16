DISTRIBUTION SOFTWARE MARKET 2018 GLOBAL SHARE, TREND, SEGMENTATION AND FORECAST TO 2023

Distribution software provides broad visibility across the entire organization, and delivers unparalleled control in managing thousands of transactions, suppliers, and customers while simultaneously tracking millions of inventory items. This software is largely adopted across many distribution industries, including auto and truck parts, building materials, chemical supplies, electrical goods, electronics, food and beverage, fasteners, general wholesale, industrial machinery, irrigation systems and parts, janitorial and sanitation, medical and dental supplies, paper and packaging materials, restaurant equipment and supplies, and safety products.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Distribution Software market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Distribution Software market by product type and applications/end industries.

Due to the factors such as low maintenance costs, less dependency on in-house IT personnel, limited requirements for hardware infrastructure, easier and faster implementation of IT solutions, and no licensing costs, there is an increasing adoption of the cloud-based distribution software. Additonally, the cloud-based distribution software also offers multiple advantages including minimal operational expenses, easy accessibility, reduced upfront costs, and short processing time which helps businesses to concentrate on developing their core competencies. Moreover, it also enables organizations to access data and services remotely through a web browser without the need to install and manage the software.

The global distribution software market is fragmented with the presence of many small regional manufacturers and large multinational manufacturers and is intensely competitive. The major manufacturers in the software market are recognized based on their high market visibility, market penetration, and strong market momentum. During the forecast period, the established manufacturers will likely acquire smaller manufacturers to expand their product portfolio and increase market shares.

The global Distribution Software market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Distribution Software.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

SAP

Oracle

Sage Group

Infor

JDA Software Group

AccSoft Business Solutions

Acumatica

ADS Solutions

Agnitech

Blue Link Associates

Cadre Software

Cloud 9 ERP Solutions

Data-Basics

DDI System

Distribution One

ECOUNT

Epicor

Exact

Fasttrack Solutions

Fishbowl

FlowTrac

inFlow Inventory Software

JCurve Solutions

Syncron

SYSPRO

Vormittag Associates

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Cloudbased

On-premises

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Manufacturers

Distributors

Field sales people

Independent sales representatives

Retail chains

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

1 Distribution Software Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Distribution Software

1.2 Classification of Distribution Software by Types

1.2.1 Global Distribution Software Revenue Comparison by Types (2017-2023)

1.2.2 Global Distribution Software Revenue Market Share by Types in 2017

1.2.3 Cloudbased

1.2.4 On-premises

1.3 Global Distribution Software Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Distribution Software Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2013-2023)

1.3.2 Manufacturers

1.3.3 Distributors

1.3.4 Field sales people

1.3.5 Independent sales representatives

1.3.6 Retail chains

1.4 Global Distribution Software Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Distribution Software Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2013-2023)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Distribution Software Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Distribution Software Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Distribution Software Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Distribution Software Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Distribution Software Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.5 Global Market Size of Distribution Software (2013-2023)

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 SAP

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Distribution Software Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 SAP Distribution Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Oracle

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Distribution Software Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Oracle Distribution Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 Sage Group

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Distribution Software Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Sage Group Distribution Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Infor

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Distribution Software Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Infor Distribution Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 JDA Software Group

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Distribution Software Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 JDA Software Group Distribution Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6 AccSoft Business Solutions

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Distribution Software Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 AccSoft Business Solutions Distribution Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.7 Acumatica

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Distribution Software Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Acumatica Distribution Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.8 ADS Solutions

2.8.1 Business Overview

2.8.2 Distribution Software Type and Applications

2.8.2.1 Product A

2.8.2.2 Product B

2.8.3 ADS Solutions Distribution Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

……..CONTINUED

