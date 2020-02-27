DISTRIBUTION MANAGEMENT SYSTEM MARKET ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, INDUSTRY DEMAND, TRENDS, FORECAST TO 2025

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies

This report studies the global Distribution Management System market status and forecast, categorizes the global Distribution Management System market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and other regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).

An advanced distribution management system is a combination of DMS, SCADA, and OMS along with the control room applications on a single, secure platform having a single user interface.

This system basically works in combination with the GIS, the utility’s CIS, and IVR system. The system is specifically designed to reduce the financial impact of a power blackout. With the help of this system, power utilities are able to monitor and control the distribution network, thereby enhancing the quality of their services. It also helps in providing a real-time analysis of the operational condition of a power network and provides self-healing capabilities. Ultimately, the advanced distribution management system helps in the proper management of increasing energy consumption, surging energy cost, and power system network instability due to aging.

The global Distribution Management System market is valued at xx million US$ in 2017 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

ABB

Alstom

GE Digital Energy

Schneider

Siemens

Advanced Control Systems

Capgemini

S&C Electric

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

SCADA system

The Information Storage & Retrieval (ISR) system

Communication (COM) Servers

Front-End Processors (FEPs)

Field Remote Terminal Units (FRTUs)

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Network visualization & support tools

Applications for Analytical & Remedial Action

Utility Planning Tools

System Protection Schemes

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Distribution Management System capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

Focuses on the key Distribution Management System manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

