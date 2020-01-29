Distribution Automation Devices Market Detailed Analytical Overview by 2025

Distribution automation is the process by which the collection of data is automated and analyzed, and then controls executed by Utilities. The ability to apply technology to monitor the physical world is not just distribution automation, but also the process of a smart grid and smart control.

High initial cost of distribution automation has adversely affected the demand for distribution automation. Many utilities, which do not have advanced communication network in the grid, are still reluctant to use the distribution automation technology. Moreover, the use of distribution automation technology increases capital expenditure on additional hardware components in the distribution network. However, this trend is likely to change in the coming years. Distribution automation helps reduce maintenance cost and offers high efficiency, thereby improving the operations within the utility sector and resulting in high level of reliability and efficiency of power in the distribution network.

Get free sample for more valuable industry insights at: https://www.qyresearchreports.com/sample/sample.php?rep_id=2099659&type=S

The global Distribution Automation Devices market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Distribution Automation Devices volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Distribution Automation Devices market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

ABB

Siemens

Schneider Electric

GE

Emerson

Rockwell

Yokogawa Electric

Mitsubishi Electric

Danaher

Honeywell

Hitachi

Eaton

Daifuku

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Power monitoring

Process monitoring

Segment by Application

Power Systems

Intelligent Building

Petrochemical

Medical

Metallurgy

Traffic

Other

Read more Professional & Technical industry insights at: https://www.qyresearchreports.com/report/global-distribution-automation-devices-market-research-report-2019.htm

1 Distribution Automation Devices Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Distribution Automation Devices

1.2 Distribution Automation Devices Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Distribution Automation Devices Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Power monitoring

1.2.3 Process monitoring

2 Global Distribution Automation Devices Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Distribution Automation Devices Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Distribution Automation Devices Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Distribution Automation Devices Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Distribution Automation Devices Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types