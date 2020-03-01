DISTRIBUTED FILE SYSTEMS AND OBJECT STORAGE MARKET – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2019 – 2025

New Study On “2019-2025 Distributed File Systems and Object Storage Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database

Global Distributed File Systems and Object Storage Industry

In 2018, the global Distributed File Systems and Object Storage market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Distributed File Systems and Object Storage status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Distributed File Systems and Object Storage development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

IBM (US)

CLoudian (US)

DataDirect Networks (DDN) (US)

Dell EMC (US)

Hitachi Data Systems (US)

Caringo (US)

NetApp (US)

Panasas (US)

Red Hat (US)

HGST (US)

SUSE (Germany)

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Local Storage

Shared Storage

Market segment by Application, split into

IT and Telecommunication

Retail

Transportation and Logistics

BFSI

Government

Education

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Some Major Points from Table of content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Distributed File Systems and Object Storage Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Local Storage

1.4.3 Shared Storage

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Distributed File Systems and Object Storage Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 IT and Telecommunication

1.5.3 Retail

1.5.4 Transportation and Logistics

1.5.5 BFSI

1.5.6 Government

1.5.7 Education

1.5.8 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Distributed File Systems and Object Storage Market Size

2.2 Distributed File Systems and Object Storage Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Distributed File Systems and Object Storage Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Distributed File Systems and Object Storage Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Distributed File Systems and Object Storage Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Distributed File Systems and Object Storage Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global Distributed File Systems and Object Storage Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global Distributed File Systems and Object Storage Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Distributed File Systems and Object Storage Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Distributed File Systems and Object Storage Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Distributed File Systems and Object Storage Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Distributed File Systems and Object Storage Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Distributed File Systems and Object Storage Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

5 United States

5.1 United States Distributed File Systems and Object Storage Market Size (2014-2019)

5.2 Distributed File Systems and Object Storage Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Distributed File Systems and Object Storage Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Distributed File Systems and Object Storage Market Size by Application

6 Europe

6.1 Europe Distributed File Systems and Object Storage Market Size (2014-2019)

6.2 Distributed File Systems and Object Storage Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Distributed File Systems and Object Storage Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Distributed File Systems and Object Storage Market Size by Application

7 China

7.1 China Distributed File Systems and Object Storage Market Size (2014-2019)

7.2 Distributed File Systems and Object Storage Key Players in China

7.3 China Distributed File Systems and Object Storage Market Size by Type

7.4 China Distributed File Systems and Object Storage Market Size by Application

8 Japan

8.1 Japan Distributed File Systems and Object Storage Market Size (2014-2019)

8.2 Distributed File Systems and Object Storage Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Distributed File Systems and Object Storage Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Distributed File Systems and Object Storage Market Size by Application

9 Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Distributed File Systems and Object Storage Market Size (2014-2019)

9.2 Distributed File Systems and Object Storage Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Distributed File Systems and Object Storage Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Distributed File Systems and Object Storage Market Size by Application

10 India

10.1 India Distributed File Systems and Object Storage Market Size (2014-2019)

10.2 Distributed File Systems and Object Storage Key Players in India

10.3 India Distributed File Systems and Object Storage Market Size by Type

10.4 India Distributed File Systems and Object Storage Market Size by Application

11 Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Distributed File Systems and Object Storage Market Size (2014-2019)

11.2 Distributed File Systems and Object Storage Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Distributed File Systems and Object Storage Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Distributed File Systems and Object Storage Market Size by Application

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 IBM (US)

12.1.1 IBM (US) Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Distributed File Systems and Object Storage Introduction

12.1.4 IBM (US) Revenue in Distributed File Systems and Object Storage Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 IBM (US) Recent Development

12.2 CLoudian (US)

12.2.1 CLoudian (US) Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Distributed File Systems and Object Storage Introduction

12.2.4 CLoudian (US) Revenue in Distributed File Systems and Object Storage Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 CLoudian (US) Recent Development

12.3 DataDirect Networks (DDN) (US)

12.3.1 DataDirect Networks (DDN) (US) Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Distributed File Systems and Object Storage Introduction

12.3.4 DataDirect Networks (DDN) (US) Revenue in Distributed File Systems and Object Storage Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 DataDirect Networks (DDN) (US) Recent Development

12.4 Dell EMC (US)

12.4.1 Dell EMC (US) Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Distributed File Systems and Object Storage Introduction

12.4.4 Dell EMC (US) Revenue in Distributed File Systems and Object Storage Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Dell EMC (US) Recent Development

12.5 Hitachi Data Systems (US)

12.5.1 Hitachi Data Systems (US) Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Distributed File Systems and Object Storage Introduction

12.5.4 Hitachi Data Systems (US) Revenue in Distributed File Systems and Object Storage Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Hitachi Data Systems (US) Recent Development

12.6 Caringo (US)

12.6.1 Caringo (US) Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Distributed File Systems and Object Storage Introduction

12.6.4 Caringo (US) Revenue in Distributed File Systems and Object Storage Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Caringo (US) Recent Development

12.7 NetApp (US)

12.7.1 NetApp (US) Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Distributed File Systems and Object Storage Introduction

12.7.4 NetApp (US) Revenue in Distributed File Systems and Object Storage Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 NetApp (US) Recent Development

12.8 Panasas (US)

12.8.1 Panasas (US) Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Distributed File Systems and Object Storage Introduction

12.8.4 Panasas (US) Revenue in Distributed File Systems and Object Storage Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 Panasas (US) Recent Development

12.9 Red Hat (US)

12.9.1 Red Hat (US) Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Distributed File Systems and Object Storage Introduction

12.9.4 Red Hat (US) Revenue in Distributed File Systems and Object Storage Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 Red Hat (US) Recent Development

12.10 HGST (US)

12.10.1 HGST (US) Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Distributed File Systems and Object Storage Introduction

12.10.4 HGST (US) Revenue in Distributed File Systems and Object Storage Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 HGST (US) Recent Development

12.11 SUSE (Germany)

Continued….

