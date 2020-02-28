Distributed Energy Resource Management Market 2019 Global Industry Size, Growth, Share, Prominent Players Analysis, Demand and Forecast To 2023

Distributed Energy Resource Management market is expected to witness a high growth during the forecast period due to increasing share of renewable power generation as well as growing government mandates and updated policies. The global Distributed Energy Resource management market is expected to grow at 16.50% CAGR during the forecast period. In the current scenario, distributed energy resources (DERs) are highly in demand due to factors such as unexpected utility power outages, planned rolling blackouts, power quality issues, and increase power costs.

Increasing use of distributed energy resources (DERs) such as solar PV, wind, and hydropower, among others is driving the market of distributed energy resource management. Many major players around the world are focusing on integrating DERMS for efficient use of DERs. For instance, ABB Ltd is trying to take the first movers’ advantage by offering DERMS to their clients. Similarly, Siemens which recently launched its own DERMS product with complete tools which provide data across the entire energy system. This initiative also includes partnerships with startup called Utilidata which include the adaptation of the company’s Spectrum 7 control software into local grid applications.

Competitive Dashboard:

ABB Ltd, Autogrid Systems, Inc., Siemens AG, General Electric, Open Access Technology International, Inc., Spirae, Inc., Schneider Electric, Enbala Power Networks, Inc., Doosan Gridtech, Inc, Blue Pillar, Inc., and Enernoc, Inc.

Segmental Overview:

Global distributed energy resource management market has been segmented based on technology, software, end-user, and region.

Based on technology, the market has been classified into solar PV, wind, combined heat & power, and others.

Based on software, the market has been segmented as analytics, management & control, and virtual power plants.

Based on end-user, the industry has been segmented as government & municipalities, industrial, and commercial industries.

Based on regions, the global Distributed Energy Resource Management Market covers its growth opportunities and upcoming trends across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World.

Geographic Analysis:

North America held the largest market share of the global Distributed Energy Resource Management Market in 2017. Distributed energy resources are expected to grow significantly across the US over the next 5 years. As of 2017, five classes of behind-the-meter DERs such as distributed solar, small-scale combined heat and power systems, electric vehicles, and energy storage contributed almost 46.4 GW of impact on the US summer peak. By 2023, this figure is expected to be more than double to 104 GW of flexible capacity. Moreover, electric utilities are also engaging their customers on the DER front. More than 100 US utilities have set up at least a basic DER marketplace. All these factors are likely to boost the DERMS market in the region.

