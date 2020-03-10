Distributed Energy Generation Market 2018 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth- Analysis to 2022

Distributed energy generation refers to the small-scale energy generation technology units that are used to generate energy at a location closer to the end-users. Distributed energy generation technologies offer end-users several benefits such as increased power reliability and reduction in the cost of electricity. These benefits have increased the demand for distributed energy generation technologies.
The analysts forecast the global distributed energy generation market to grow at a CAGR of 9.04% during the period 2018-2022.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global distributed energy generation market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
The report, Global Distributed Energy Generation Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• Bloom Energy
• Capstone Turbine
• General Electric
• Huawei Technologies
• Schneider Electric
• Siemens
• SMA Solar Technology
Market driver
• Increased need for energy access and high cost of grid expansion
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market challenge
• Low efficiency of solar PV
Market challenge
• Low efficiency of solar PV
Market trend
• Reduction in technology costs
Market trend
• Reduction in technology costs
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
• Market ecosystem
• Market characteristics
• Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
• Market definition
• Market sizing 2017
• Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
• Bargaining power of buyers
• Bargaining power of suppliers
• Threat of new entrants
• Threat of substitutes
• Threat of rivalry
• Market condition
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TECHNOLOGY
• Overview
• Comparison by technology
• Solar PV
• CHP
• Fuel cells
• Microturbines
• Small wind turbines
• Market opportunity by technology
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
• Geographical segmentation
• Regional comparison
• APAC
• EMEA
• Americas
• Key leading countries
• Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
• Market drivers
• Market challenges
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
• Reduction in technology costs
• Increasing power generation and changing grid structure
• Changing power market functions and dynamics
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
• Overview
• Landscape disruption
• Competitive scenario
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
• Vendors covered
• Vendor classification
• Market positioning of vendors
• Bloom Energy
• Capstone Turbine
• General Electric
• Huawei Technologies
• Schneider Electric
• Siemens
• SMA Solar Technology
..…..Continued
