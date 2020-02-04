Distillation Systems Market 2019| Global Analysis, Competition status, and Industry Demand 2019-2025

Distillation is the process of separating the components or substances from a liquid mixture by using selective boiling and condensation. Distillation may result in essentially complete separation (nearly pure components), or it may be a partial separation that increases the concentration of selected components in the mixture. In either case, the process exploits differences in the volatility of the mixture’s components. In industrial chemistry, distillation is a unit operation of practically universal importance, but it is a physical separation process, not a chemical reaction.

The global Distillation Systems market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.



This report focuses on Distillation Systems volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Distillation Systems market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

GEA

Alfa Laval

SPX Flow

Sulzer

Core Laboratories

Pilodist

Anton Paar

Praj Industries

L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering

EPIC Modular Process Systems

Bufa Composite Systems

Bosch Packaging Technology

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

By Technology

Fractional

Steam

Vacuum

Multiple-effect (MED)

Others

By Type

Column Still

Pot Still

Segment by Application

Petroleum & biorefinery

Water treatment

Food

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics

Chemicals

Others

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Distillation Systems Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Distillation Systems

1.2 Distillation Systems Segment By Technology

1.2.1 Global Distillation Systems Production Growth Rate Comparison By Technology (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Fractional

1.2.3 Steam

1.2.4 Vacuum

1.2.5 Multiple-effect (MED)

1.2.6 Others

