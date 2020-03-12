Disposable Laparoscopic Instruments Market to Record CAGR of 5.7% Increase in Revenue by 2028

Future Market Insights (FMI) delivers key insights on the global disposable laparoscopic instruments market in its upcoming outlook titled “Disposable Laparoscopic Instruments Market: Global Industry Analysis 2013 – 2017 and Opportunity Assessment 2018 – 2028”. In terms of value, the global disposable laparoscopic instruments market is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period due to various factors, regarding which FMI offers vital insights in detail. Increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures is expected to bolster the overall growth of the disposable laparoscopic instruments market globally.

The global disposable laparoscopic instruments market is segmented on the basis of product type, indication, end use and region. On the basis of product type, the market has been segmented into laparoscopic scissors, laparoscopic hooks, grasping forceps & dissectors, trocars, laparoscopic suction / irrigation devices and others. The trocars product segment is expected to register impressive CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period.

Laparoscopy is a minimally invasive surgical technique performed through a keyhole incision. A small camera along with a light source attached to a tube enables surgeons to manoeuvre special disposable laparoscopic instruments to the target area and carry out the surgery. This technique is mainly preferred for carrying out surgeries related to the pancreas, liver, colon and bile duct. The use of disposable laparoscopic instruments reduces the risk of infection during surgery. Laparoscopic surgery refers to surgical procedures that are performed through one or multiple small incisions, rather than through a larger incision through the abdominal wall. The number of surgeries is increasing across the globe, more then 15–16 million laparoscopic surgeries are performed across the globe. This directly boosts the demand for disposable laparoscopic instruments as they are safe with no chances of infection. However, in the reusable laparoscopic instruments the chances for infection is high as the sterilization process is done manually in individual hospitals.

On the basis of indication, the market is segmented into general surgery, bariatric surgery, colorectal surgery, urology surgery, gynaecologic surgeries and others. Gynaecologic surgeries is expected to dominate the overall disposable laparoscopic instruments market throughout the forecast period. It is expected to witness to have US$ 2,122.7 Mn by 2028 end. On the basis of end users, the global disposable laparoscopic instruments market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centres and specialty clinics. In terms of end use, the hospitals segment is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period.

Reducing pricing for market pick up, awareness programs in emerging countries, growing demand for minimally invasive therapies and technological advancement are factors expected to drive the global disposable laparoscopic instruments market over the forecast period.

This report covers trends driving the growth of each segment and offers analysis and insights of the potential opportunities offered in the disposable laparoscopic instruments market in all regions of the world. North America is expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period. Foray of leading North American companies into the disposable laparoscopic instruments market over the last few years is a factor expected to boost the overall sale of these devices in the region. In terms of value, APEJ is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Significant investments in healthcare infrastructure, increasing patient pool along with increasing geriatric population in APEJ are factors expected to boost the revenue growth of the disposable laparoscopic instruments market in the region.

The key players in the global disposable laparoscopic instruments market include B. Braun Melsungen AG, Medline Industries, Inc., Stryker Corporation, Ackermann Instrumente GmbH, ASFS Medic’s company, Medino GmbH, Péters Surgical, Medtronic, Mediflex Surgical Products and Grena LTD.