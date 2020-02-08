Disposable Circular Stapler Market is Anticipated To Register A Significant CAGR Over A Forecast Period

Disposable circular stapler is designed to stitch and make cuts at the same time during a surgery. The circular blades automatically cut the otiose tissue when the instrument is fired and circular anastomosis is formed.

The circular stapler is used to perform end-to-end, side-to-end, and side-to-side anastomosis, and majorly used in general surgeries, thoracic surgery, and surgical treatment of obesity and in colorectal surgery. The disposable circular stapler comes in various sizes, i.e., 17 mm, 21 mm, 24 mm, 25 mm (standard or low staples), 28 mm, 29 mm, 31 mm, 33 mm and 34 mm.

The disposable circular stapler has applications throughout the alimentary tract for the creation of end-to-end, side-to-end, and side-to-side anastomosis in both open and laparoscopic surgeries. The disposable circular stapler places a double staggered, circular row of titanium staples upon activation, which was achieved by squeezing the handles firmly as far as they could go. Immediately after formation of the staples, the excess tissue is resected by the circular knife, and then a circular anastomosis is crated.

Increasing Number of Surgeries

Disposable circular stapler is basically used in abdominal surgery, gynecologic, thoracic and pediatric surgeries. Disposable circular stapler is used for anastomosing of tissues and organs. With the increasing technological advancements, the demand for disposable circular stapler is increasing globally.

Factor Driving Disposable Circular Staplers

One of the known disposable circular stapler present in the market is XNY NOVA Disposable Reloadable Endoscopic linear cutter stapler. The global disposable circular stapler market is mainly driven by increasing anastomosis procedures, favorable reimbursement for surgical procedures, and increasing lifestyle-related diseases, which lead to increasing number of surgeries. Anatomic reconstruction of the disrupted intestine (cancer, trauma, weight loss, inflammatory disease, congenital malformations) requires a surgical anastomosis. There are over 2 million procedures worldwide, with 450,000 performed in the U.S. alone.

One of the other disposable circular staplers available in market is EVOMED Disposable Circular Stapler, which utilizes titanium staples in circular staggered assembly of two concentric rings inside the staples containing cartridge. It can be easily operated by squeezing the trigger handle.

ECHELON CIRCULAR™ Powered Stapler, and Medtronic DST Series™ EEA™ Stapler are intended to reduce leaks.

Powered Staplers in Disposable Circular Stapler

Manual surgical staplers were used along with the scissors, scalpels and forceps. With the increasing number of surgeries powered staplers is expected to be the fast-growing product segment in the near future. With the introduction of new technologies, the new devices are used to seal the wound without stiches, will increase the demand for electrosurgical devices in the future.

Request to Sample Report @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/22663

Decline in the Spread of Pathogens

The need for disposable circular stapler is growing rapidly over the forecast period owing to increasing number of diseases, which in turn will increase the number of surgeries. Among the end users, the hospitals segment is expected to have a large share owing to more number of surgeries and technologically advanced techniques used. Increase demand for bariatric surgeries drive the market of disposable circular stapler over the forecast period.

Regional Market Outlook

On the basis of geography, the global disposable circular stapler market can be segmented into five key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. North America and Europe collectively are expected to dominate the global disposable circular stapler market due to increasing awareness and inclination of hospitals towards fluid disposal management. However, APAC is expected to grow at a sluggish rate in the global market due to their low adoption, though with large patient pool. The Middle East and Africa to adopt this advanced technology lately due to less awareness and less reach of the product due to less geographical presence of the players.

Competition Outlook

Examples of some of the key participants in the disposable circular stapler market are XNY Medical, Medtronic, Ethicon US, LLC, EVOMED, Grena LTD., Changzhou Ankang Medical Instruments, Changzhou Anker Medical, Changzhou Health Microport Medical Devices, Frankenman International, Intromedix, Jiangsu Kangjin Medical Instrument, Meril Life Sciences, Pauldrach Medical, Purple Surgical, QJ Medical, SURKON Medical, Victor Medical Instruments.