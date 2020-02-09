Disposable Blood Bags Market Development, Market Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2024

‘Disposable blood bags’ is a term primarily associated with storage, collection, transportation as well as transfusion of blood along with its components viz. RBCs, WBCs, and platelets. These components, in particular, require sophisticated disposable blood bags. Moreover, disposable blood bags have greatly replaced glass bottles for the collection and storage of blood and its components, which would drive the global market for disposable blood bags. Demand for disposable blood bags is rising, due to the increase in demand for sterile processes of transportation and transfusion of blood and its components. The market for disposable blood bags is expected to expand at a significant rate in the next few years. However, lack of unprofessional staff to handle the disposable blood bags can prove to be a restraint for the market, especially in low-to-medium-income countries of the world.

However, growing incidence of blood-related illnesses and rising demand for transfer bags are factors expected to drive the global disposable blood bags market during the forecast period. Moreover, the increasing number of blood transfusion procedures is expected to fuel the demand for disposable blood bags during the forecast period. Furthermore, rising incidence of accidents in developed as well as developing countries is poised to augment the demand for blood transportation and transfusion. This is likely to propel the global disposable blood bags market. Different types of disposable blood bags are available all over the world; for example, CPDA blood bags, CPD/SAGM blood bags, and transfer bags.

The transfer bags segment is projected to witness rapid growth in the near future. This can be primarily attributed to the storage capacity of these bags, which ranges from 150 ml to 1000 ml. This enables the separation of blood components in a more sterile manner and eliminates the requirement for cleaning processes. The disposable blood bags market is anticipated to expand at a high rate in the next few years, owing to increase in the number of accidents/trauma incidents. Moreover, scientific improvements and increase in the requirement for blood transfusion and transportation worldwide would promote the market growth.

The disposable blood bags market can be segmented on the basis of product type, end-user, and geography. Based on product type, the disposable blood bags market can be categorized into CPDA blood bags, CPD/SAGM blood bags, transfer bags, and others. The product type segments can be sub-segmented on the basis of usage into single, double, triple, and quadruple blood bags. Furthermore, based on end-user, the disposable blood bags market can be segmented into surgery and/or operation units, emergency units, intensive care units (ICUs), ambulatory centers, and others.

Globally, North America was observed to be the leading market for disposable blood bags, due to extensive use of blood tests alongside a large number research and development activities in the region. Additionally, the U.S. and Canada have been successfully utilizing a large number of blood bags. This, in turn, would boost the market for disposable blood bags in North America during the forecast period. Moreover, presence of well-established health care organizations, government initiatives in promoting the use of disposable blood bags, and constantly improving sterility aspects would further propel the market in the region in the near future. Europe is likely to be the second leading market for disposable blood bags in the next few years, owing to enhanced health care processes and growing concerns about health in the region.

Asia Pacific is estimated to be the rapidly expanding market for disposable blood bags during the forecast period. Major factors that would drive the disposable blood bags market in Asia Pacific include the increasing number of accidents/trauma, and the rising number of blood transportation and transfusion procedures. China and India are emerging economies in the region and hence, they would increasingly contribute toward the growth of the market for disposable blood bags in Asia Pacific. In Latin America, Mexico and Brazil are the countries with significant potential for growth of the market, due to development of medical organizations and rising disposable incomes in the two countries.

Key players operating in the global critical care diagnostics market are Poly Medicure Limited, Grifols, S.A., Macopharma Bharat Transfusion Solution, Fresenius Kabi India Pvt. Ltd., TERUMO PENPOL Pvt. Limited, HLL Lifecare Limited, and Span Healthcare Private Limited.

