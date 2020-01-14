Report includes display material market shares of display material unit market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America. Global Display Material Market is expected to reach USD 36.59 Billion by 2025, from USD 27.56 Billion in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

Display material market may be a complete background analysis of trade, which has associate assessment of the parental market. The report consists of all the careful profiles for the display material market’s major makers and importers United Nations agency area unit influencing the market. It’s an expert and a close report that specialize in primary and secondary drivers, market share, leading segments and geographical analysis. Further, key players, major collaborations, merger & acquisitions in conjunction with trending innovation and business policies area unit reviewed within the report.

Display material is that type material which is used as display in mobile, smart phones, television and others. Various types of technology is preferred for display material namely such as LCD, OLED and others. Glass substrate for display screens are used in televisions, computers, cars, mobile and others. It is easy to handle and operate. Increased usage of OLED will affect the growth of display material. The Display Material Market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the Display Material Industry forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing average screen size & resolution of LCD television or smart phones

Exclusivity and IP protection of emerging and advanced display materials

Increased adoption of OLED display technology in various applications

upgradation of new and existing display panel manufacturing plants in APAC

Some of the major players operating in the global display material unit market

Samsung SDI (South Korea),

LG Chem (South Korea),

Sumitomo Chemical (Japan),

Corning (US),

Nitto Denko (Japan),

Universal Display Corporation (US),

Merck (Germany),

Asahi Glass (Japan),

Idemitsu Kosan (Japan),

DowDuPont (US),

Toray (Japan),

DIC Corporation (Japan),

Hodogaya Chemical (Japan), and JSR Corporation (Japan),

Metalgrass software (Israel)

IDTechEx Ltd(U.K.Merck KGaA,

Darmstadt(Germany) among others.

The global display material market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market.

Companies such as AGC provide product in glass substrates for displays which have thin-film-transistor (TFT) liquid crystal displays (LCD) and OLED (organic light emitting diodes). Therefore, due to the increase use of OLED in smartphones, companies such as Apple (U.S.) are also focused to use OLED technology will affect the growth of display material market in future.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Current and future of the global display material market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period.

Regions/countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

The display material latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

Segmentation:

The global display material market is segmented based on technology, component & material, panel type, application and geographical segments.

Based on technology, the market is segmented in

LCD

OLED

Based on component & material, the market is segmented in

Substrate

Polarizer

Color Filter

Liquid Crystals

Blu

Emitter & Organic Layer

Encapsulation

Based on application, the market is segmented in

Smartphone

Television

Based on geography, the market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and, Middle East & Africa.

Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and, Brazil among others.

Customization of the Report

The report includes the complete segmentation displayed above across all above mentioned countries

All display material products covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization)

