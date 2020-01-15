Display Market Key Player and Region – Forecast to 2024: LG Display, AUO, Samsung Electronics, Japan Display Inc., Atmel Corporation, Epson Southeast Asia, Sony

New title “Top Companies of Display Industry are Corning Incorporated, KENT DISPLAYS INC., NEC Display Solutions of America, Inc. & More Research Analysis” added by Data Bridge Market Research.
Competitive Landscape:
The global display market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market.
Top Competitors
- LG Display Co., Ltd.
- AU Optronics Corp.
- Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd
- Japan Display Inc.
- Innolux Corporation
- HannStar Display Corporation
- BOE Technology Group Co., Ltd.
- Sharp Corp. Limited
- VARITRONIX
- E Ink Holdings, Inc
- TCL Display Technology Holdings Limited & Among Others
Topics Covered:
Chapter 1. Introduction
Chapter 2. Market Segmentation
Chapter 3. Executive Summary
Chapter 4. Market Overview
Chapter 5. Premium Insights
Chapter 6. Global Display Market: By Vertical
Chapter 7. Global Display Market, By Technology
Chapter 8. Global Display Market, By Display Type
Chapter 9. Global Display Market, By Application
Chapter 10. Global Display Market, By Geography
Chapter 11. Global Display Market, Company Landscape
Chapter 12. Company Profiles
Chapter 13. Related Reports
Market Segmentation
On the basis of technology,
- LED-Backlit LCD,
- OLED
- Types – Pmoled Display And Amoled Display
- Panel Sizes- Small, Medium And Large Oled Panels
- Display Panel Type – Flat, Transparent And Flexible Oled
- Applications – Smartphones, Notebooks, Tablets, Television, Smart Wearables And Automotive Products
- Quantum Dot LED (QD LED),
- Laser Phosphor Display (LPD),
- E-Paper,
- Interferometric Modulator Display (IMOD).
On the basis of display type,
- Flat,
- Transparent
- Flexible display
On the basis of application,
- Television and digital signage,
- Smartphone and tablet,
- E-reader,
- Smart wearables,
- Pc monitor and laptop,
- Smart home appliances,
- Vehicle and public transport,
- Sports and gaming consoles
On the basis of vertical,
- Consumer electronics,
- Healthcare,
- Transportation,
- Automotive and aerospace,
- Industrial,
- Retail,
- Banking,
- Financial services,
- Insurance (bfsi),
- Government and defense
On the basis of geography,
- North America,
- South America,
- Europe,
- Asia-Pacific
- Middle East and Africa.
