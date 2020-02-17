Display for Retail Applications Market Size | Global Industry Report 2019-2025

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Display for Retail Applications Market Research Report 2019”new report to its research database. The report spread across 119 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

This comprehensive Display for Retail Applications Market research report includes a brief on these trends that can help the businesses operating in the industry to understand the market and strategize for their business expansion accordingly. The research report analyses the market size, industry share, growth, key segments, CAGR and key drivers.

Displays are used to exhibit data or information. They are referred to as retail displays when used in retail applications like POS systems, kiosks, ATMs, and digital signage. They can be both touch-enabled and non-touch displays. A growing number of retailers are using interactive displays to attract customers. Retailers have to make sure that their digital displays are technically perfect to attract customers, given the increased consumer use of high-performance electronic devices such as smartphones and tablets. For instance, responsive screens should react quickly to consumer gestures so that shoppers continue to use them and close the sale.

Advances in interactive digital signage are primarily driving this market. To attract the attention of users on a large scale, retail manufacturers are resorting to large-size digital display installations. They are also introducing interactive touch displays to usher in a drastic change in customer experience.

As the retail display market is still in its early stages, manufacturers are increasingly adopting technologies such as interactive displays that encourage more human engagement. Digital signage, POS, kiosks, interactive digital signage, and content automation system are gaining traction in the market. During the forecast period, manufacturers are expected to introduce advanced retail display solutions that integrate augmented reality (AR), gesture control, and holographic displays.

The market share for the APAC region is expected to grow steadily during the forecast period. China will continue to be a majority contributor to this region.

Segment by Regions

North America, Europe, China, Japan

The following manufacturers are covered

3M

Adflow Networks

AU Optronics

Cisco

HP

Innolux

LG Display

Panasonic

Samsung

Sharp

Cambridge Display Technologies

DuPont Display

Elo Touch Solution

E Ink Holdings

Fujitsu

General Electric

Kent Displays

Mitsubishi Electric

NEC Display Solutions

Plastic Logic

Philips

Sony

Epson

Toshiba

TPK

Universal Display

Segment by Type

Touch-screen retail displays

Non-touch-screen retail displays

Segment by Application

Departmental stores

Bags and luggage specialty stores

Apparels and footwear specialty stores

Jewelry and watch specialty stores

Others-Independent small grocers

Which Types of Questions does the Report Answer?

What are the substitutes of products offered in the global Display for Retail Applications?

What are the growth driving factors of the global Display for Retail Applications?

Which are the high-growth segments of the global Display for Retail Applications?

What are the upcoming industry trends?

Which regions will create rewarding prospects in the global Display for Retail Applications?

