Display Driver Market Examination & Future Forecast Analyzed till 2028

The adoption of OLED display and flexible display technology is growing rapidly owing to their manifold advantages over LCD display technology. Manufacturers of hand-held devices, such as mobile phones, camcorders, and digital cameras are increasingly equipping their products with OLED displays on account of evolving consumer preference. With rich-features, such as a simple-cum-elegant structure, flexible form factors, color depth, and high contrast ratio, the adoption of OLED display technology has grown significantly in recent years. OLED displays are penetrating the display ecosystem at a high rate, which in turn is providing an impetus to the growth of OLED Display Driver Market.

Request TOC of this Report-https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=T&rep_id=3439

The global display driver market is likely to proliferate in the forthcoming years, owing to the increasing penetration of LCD and OLED panels in televisions, smartphones, and other electronic devices. The growing demand for high resolution, and integrated functions in electronic devices are fueling the adoption of display driver ICs.

A display driver is a kind of semiconductor with an integrated circuit working as an interface between LCDs and microprocessors, which controls display systems in smartphones and PCs. As display drivers are essential for display devices, the proliferating display device market is set to fuel growth in display driver market. These factors pushed the global display driver market to value to roughly US$ 7 billion in 2018.

Some of the leading companies operating in the global display driver market include Rohm Semiconductor, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., FocalTech Systems Co., Ltd., Silicon Works Co., Ltd., Novatek Microelectronics Corp., Raydium Semiconductor Corporation, MediaTek Inc., Synaptics Incorporated, MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation, Sitronix Technology Corporation, Himax Technologies, Inc., and Fitipower Integrated Technology Inc.

In February 2019, MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation released second generation 0.13 micron 18V high voltage process technology, which is dedicated for high performance source driver IC for LCD as well as OLED TVs.

In January 2019, Samsung Electronics introduced a display driver IC, which the company says can enhance the efficiency and performance of 8K TVs. Known as 36CT93P DDI, the new DDIC boasts up to 4Gbps intra-panel data transfer speeds as it has inbuilt connected standard interface for TV (USI-T) 2.0.

In August 2018, a software company Synaptics, announced sampling of its novel ClearView R63455 DDIC, which the company says is the first DDIC to feature dual-display 2K resolution along with foveal transport compatibility for HMDs.

As display panels in smartphones play a significant role in brand and product differentiation, the TDDI solutions are witnessing considerable traction from the smartphone industry. The demand for TDDI as well as COF-based display drivers is likely to increase on the back of rapidly expanding display technology, growing adoption of flexible display panels, and emergence of full-view displays in smartphones. TDDI solutions are witnessing traction, owing to the rapid growth of the market for full-screen smartphone displays, for which the inclusion of TDDI solutions was among the numerous key requirements. Furthermore, with demand for the larger screen-to-body ratio typical of full-screen smartphone displays likely to become more pervasive, TDDI combined with COF solutions are likely to witness increased traction.

Browse Full Report with TOC- https://www.factmr.com/report/3439/display-driver-market

Amid the highly competitive display driver market, stakeholders are closely watching the display panel market to create unique growth strategies. They are increasingly eyeing at the emerging display technologies, including true quantum dot and micro-LED, which will play a significant role in display panel market in forthcoming years. Furthermore, the growing construction of novel OLED and LCD panel manufacturing facilities, adoption of advanced technology in TDDI-type display drivers, and development of COF-based display drivers, are also creating lucrative growth opportunities for display driver manufacturers.

South Korea has been creating lucrative opportunities for stakeholders and is expected to push the market further, owing to a significant OLED display panel production in the country. Consequently, the adoption of OLED-based display drivers in electronic devices is increasing in South Korea. Furthermore, the hefty investments from LG Display and Samsung in OLED technology coupled with their production expansion in the country has been aiding South Korea in dominating the display driver market in terms of size.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the display driver market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, and historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to display driver market segments such as geographies, application and industry.

The display driver report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with display driver market attractiveness as per segments.

Request Brochure of this Report- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=B&rep_id=3439

About FactMR

FactMR is a fast-growing market research firm that offers the most comprehensive suite of syndicated and customized market insights reports. We believe transformative intelligence can educate and inspire businesses to make smarter decisions. We know the limitations of the one-size-fits-all approach; that’s why we publish multi-industry global, regional, and country-specific research reports.

Contact Us

FactMR

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.factmr.com/

Read Industry News at – https://www.industrynewsanalysis.com/