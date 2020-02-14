Disodium Inosinate Market Growth, Analysis of Key Players, Trends, Drivers

The report analyzes and presents an overview of “Disodium Inosinate Market: Global Industry Analysis 2012-2016 and Opportunity Assessment 2017-2027” worldwide.

Disodium inosinate is mostly produced from fish, including meat and the disodium salt of inosinic acid. Its chemical formula is C10H11N4Na2O8P. Disodium inosinate is used as a flavor enhancer and food additive. Disodium inosinate is widely used in potato chips, instant noodles, and many other snacks. Although it can be extracted from bacterial fermentation of sucrose, it is often commercially made of animal sources. Though it is normally prepared from non- vegetarian products, but manufacturers can prepare it from tapioca starch without any non-vegetarian product used in the productions and labeled as “vegetarian” in the ingredient lists. Disodium inosinate is used as a taste enhancer, in mixture with monosodium glutamate to give the umami taste and is often mixed with foods in synergy with disodium guanylate; the mixture is called as disodium 5′-ribonucleotides. Disodium inosinate is commonly not used freely of glutamic acid. Incase disodium inosinate is existing in a list of ingredients, but monosodium glutamate does not appear to be, it is possible that glutamic acid is normally occurring in another ingredient such as yeast extract, parmesan cheese tomatoes.

Disodium inosinate Market: Drivers and Restraints

The key driving factors of the disodium inosinate market are increasing demand for processed food industry, dairy, and non-dairy food products and increasing health awareness among consumers. The macroeconomic factors which are driving disodium inosinate market include rising disposable income, a rapid rate of urbanization, changing lifestyle and emerging economy. Another major driving factors of a global disodium inosinate market are mergers and acquisition among the disodium inosinate market players and high investment in food & beverages industry. The market players operate in a disodium inosinate market can capture high market share by doing forward integration and through the merger with domestic players. The key restraining factor of the disodium inosinate market is side effects such as high palpitations, numbness and tingling. Hence, diabetes patients should avoid using products made of disodium inosinate.

Disodium inosinate Market: Segmentation

The Disodium inosinate market can be segmented on the basis of end-use industry type, application type, and region type globally.

Disodium inosinate market can be segmented by end-use industry type globally as follows:-

Pharmaceutical

Nutraceutical

Cosmetics

Food & Beverage

Others

Disodium inosinate market can be segmented by application type globally as follows:-

Flavoring agent

Taste enhancer

others

Disodium inosinate Market: Segmentation Overview

Disodium inosinate market segmentation is done by the end-use industry includes the pharmaceutical industry, cosmetics, nutraceutical, food and beverages industry and others. Among above-mentioned industry, Food and Beverage account highest market share in global Disodium inosinate market and is estimated to witness a positive growth over the forecast year. Another segmentation of global Disodium inosinate market is done based on application types such as flavoring agent, taste enhancer, and others. Among these mentioned application type, flavoring agent captures high market share in global Disodium inosinate market. Food and beverage have been the largest market for disodium inosinate for long years.

Disodium inosinate Market: Regional Outlook

By the geographies, the global disodium inosinate market is segmented into seven regions including Latin America, North America, Japan, Middle East & Africa, WesternEurope, Eastern Europe and Asia-Pacific except Japan. Among the regions, North America accounts high market share in disodium inosinate market across the globe. Western Europe is projected to expand at a high growth rate in the Disodium inosinate market, attributed to strong health consciousness among consumers and highly usage in food industry across the regions. Asia Pacific is estimated to witness a positive growth over forecast year in disodium inosinate market across the globe, attributed to emerging economy such as China, India. Due to high demand of disodium inosinate as additives in food & Beverages industry, it is predicted that Japan and North America will see a high growth rate in disodium inosinate market across the globe. Middle East & Africa is predicted to witness a slow growth rate in global disodium inosinate market, owing to low demand of disodium inosinate in that region.

Few prominent market players of Disodium inosinate market as follow:-

Sigma-Aldrich, Inc.

Parchem fine & specialty chemicals

Zhengzhou Sigma Chemical Co., Ltd.

Wuxi Accobio Biotech Inc.

Xi’an Leader Biochemical Engineering Co., Ltd.

Shaanxi Dideu Medichem Co. Ltd

