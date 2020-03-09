Discover the Stand Alone Label Applicator Market lucrative opportunities by 2028

Stand Alone Label Applicator Market: Overview

Stand-alone label applicator is automated label applicator which is used to label packages of different types on the production line. Stand-alone label applicator is installed on the conveyor or to a machine for labeling packages in process. Stand-alone label applicator can be mounted with the help of T- shape stand. Stand-alone label applicator is ideal for mounting on an already settled production line. Stand-alone label applicator has reduced the cost of production and used to achieve higher production. Labeling of boxes, containers, bottles and cartons is easier by stand-alone label applicator. The label represents product description, symbols and a brand name which is very important for manufacturer and consumer. Creating label system within production line is very important for minimizing production time and to increase productivity. Stand alone label applicator save valuable time and resources causes by manual labeling functions and also error free.

Stand Alone Label Applicator Market: Dynamics

Stand-alone label applicator market is expected to grow during due to increased demand for products and higher consumption rate. Food and beverage industries have various brands and products which labeling is important. Various brands use labeling to product piracy. Stand-alone label applicator comes in two types – one which pastes label which is already printed and second which prints label at the time of pasting. The demand for stand-alone applicator will increase more as a result of competition between brands and new entries in manufacturing industries. Food and beverages industry’s growth and introduction to new products in market are gives more possibilities for development of stand alone label applicator Market. Supermarkets are urged to supplier about applying label to their pallets before delivery, so it can be organized easily on shelf. This reasons may also increase demand of stand alone label applicator in market.

Stand Alone Label Applicator Market: Segmentation

The global stand-alone label applicator market has been segmented as follows –

On the basis of application, the stand-alone label applicator market segmented into –

Bottles

Cartridges

Paint cans

Vials

On the basis of industry, the stand-alone label applicator market segmented into –

Automotive industry

Food and Beverages industry

Chemicals industry

Personal care & Cosmetics Industry

Pharmaceuticals industry

Others

On the basis of labeling, the stand-alone label applicator market segmented into –

Bottom labeling

L labeling (seal)

Side labeling

Top labeling

U labeling (seal)

Wrap-around labeling

On the basis of application method, the stand-alone label applicator market segmented into –

Wipe On / Roll On

Vacuum Grid Wipe-on / Roll-on

Blow-on

Air Cylinder Tamp

Air Cylinder Wipe-on / Roll-on

Custom

Stand Alone Label Applicator Market: Geographical Outlook

The stand-alone label applicator market has been divided into seven regions –

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ)

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Japan

Mature market such as North America and Europe have high usage of stand alone label applicator. New manufacturing facilities set up by brands are expected to facilitate the growth in demand for stand-alone applicators during the forecast period. APEJ is the second largest market for stand-alone label applicator, China and India are engaging more in manufacturing.

Stand Alone Label Applicator Market: Key Player

Some of the key players operating in the global stand-alone label applicators market are –

Barry-Wehmiller Company

Matthews Australasia Pty Ltd.

Shree Bhagwati Machtech (India) Pvt. Ltd.

Resource Label Group, ID Technology LLC

Weber Packaging Solutions, Inc.

CTM Labelling Systems, Hunkar Technologies, Inc.

Herma Labelling Systems

Diagraph an ITW Company

Automatic Identification Systems LTD

Peacock Bros. Pty Ltd

Grundner Sondermaschinen GmbH

Great Engineering Pty Ltd

Crown Labels

Sato America Inc

CTM Labelling Systems

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application, and industry.

The report covers exhaust analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Regional analysis includes:

The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

