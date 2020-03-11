Discover the Grapefruit Peel Market gain impetus due to the growing demand over 2028

Grapefruits are one of the citrus fruits among others such as mandarins, oranges, limes, and lemons. This fruit is believed to be a well-known and promising source of nutrients essential for humans. A large amount of peels produced from grapefruits can be processed into potential products that are known to be a good source of dietary fiber and phenolic compounds. Grapefruit peels are a derivative of the food processing industry, and can act as a great nutraceutical source. Industries are taking advantage of this knowledge and have generated another sector for grapefruit peels in food and beverages and other segments in the global market.

Grapefruit peels are thus being used extensively in the food and beverage industry. They find potential applications in sectors such as bakery, confectionery, teas, and beverages including beer. Grapefruit peels can also be candied and preserved for a longer period of time. Nutritional benefits along with the wide range of applications offered by grapefruit peels are the essential factors that are propelling the growth of the grapefruit peel market.

High Nutrient Content of Grapefruit Peels Makes them Suitable for Nutraceuticals

Grapefruit peels are an assuring source of dietary fibers. Consumers are advised by doctors to keep a threshold amount of fibers in their diets for the proper functioning of the digestive system. In such cases, grapefruit peel-based products become a good option for consumers to include in their diets. Not only fibers, but grapefruit peels carry a lot more nutrition that has been proven by various scientific studies. Consumers are becoming more and more health conscious and are leaning more towards natural and healthy ingredients instead of conventional ones. The functional ingredient market is growing. This is also concurrently helping in the growth of the grapefruit peel market. Also, as the propensity of consumers to invest more and buy organic products is increasing, the demand for organic products is also increasing. This is leading to a growth in the sales of organic grapefruit peels.

Grapefruit Peel Market: Segmentation

On the basis of end-use industry-

Food and Beverage Industry Applications

Pharmaceutical Industry Applications

On the basis of type of peel-

Dried

Frozen

On the basis of nature of production-

Conventional

Organic

On the basis of formulation-

Granules

Powder

Grapefruit Peel Market: Participants

Examples of some of the market participants in the global grapefruit peel market identified are Vita-Pakt Citrus Products, Yakima Valley Hops, Mountain Rose Herbs, Spices Inc., BSG CraftBrewing, Lionel Hitche, and others.