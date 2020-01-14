Discover Global Household Cleaning Tools and Supplies Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges, Major Key Players – 3M, Bradshaw Home, Freudenberg, Greenwood Mop and Broom, Libman

Summary:

A new market study, titled “Discover Global Household Cleaning Tools and Supplies Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Introduction

Household cleaning tools are used to clean the floors, walls, corners, and edges of houses. Sourcing pads, scrubbers, and sponges; mops and brooms; cleaning brushes; wipes; gloves; and soap dispensers, buckets, and dustpans are different types of cleaning tools that are widely used in households. Household cleaning tools primarily include sourcing pads, scrubbers, and sponges; mops and brooms; cleaning brushes; wipes; gloves; and soap dispensers, buckets, and dustpans.

The premiumization through product innovation to improve performance and ease of use will drive the growth prospects for the global household cleaning tools and supplies market. Some of the major factors responsible for the growing preference for premium products is to reduce time, increasing preference for ease of use, and easily disposable, which, in turn, will propel the rate of revenue generation in the global household cleaning tools and cleaning supplies market. Also, since these products are available in convenient and innovative packaging, consumers from developed countries are more likely to spend in these products in comparison to consumers from developing countries. Furthermore, products that combine efficiency with innovative features have a competitive advantage in the marketplace.

Americas is expected to contribute significantly to the growth of this household cleaning equipment market throughout the predicted period. The presence of players who offer innovative products in the region will be one of the factors boosting the household cleaning tools and supplies market size in the Americas.

The global Household Cleaning Tools and Supplies market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Household Cleaning Tools and Supplies market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Household Cleaning Tools and Supplies in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Household Cleaning Tools and Supplies in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Household Cleaning Tools and Supplies market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Household Cleaning Tools and Supplies market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

3M

Bradshaw Home

Freudenberg

Greenwood Mop and Broom

Libman

Market size by Product

Sourcing Pads, Scrubbers, and Sponges

Mops and Brooms

Cleaning Brushes

Wipes

Gloves

Soap Dispensers, Buckets and Dustpans

Market size by End User

Online Retail

Offline Retail

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Household Cleaning Tools and Supplies market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Household Cleaning Tools and Supplies market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Household Cleaning Tools and Supplies companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Household Cleaning Tools and Supplies submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Household Cleaning Tools and Supplies are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Household Cleaning Tools and Supplies market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

2 Executive Summary

3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers

4 Breakdown Data by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Household Cleaning Tools and Supplies Breakdown Data by End User

6 North America

6.1 North America Household Cleaning Tools and Supplies by Countries

6.1.1 North America Household Cleaning Tools and Supplies Sales by Countries

6.1.2 North America Household Cleaning Tools and Supplies Revenue by Countries

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.1.5 Mexico

6.2 North America Household Cleaning Tools and Supplies by Product

6.3 North America Household Cleaning Tools and Supplies by End User

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Household Cleaning Tools and Supplies by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Household Cleaning Tools and Supplies Sales by Countries

7.1.2 Europe Household Cleaning Tools and Supplies Revenue by Countries

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 UK

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Household Cleaning Tools and Supplies by Product

7.3 Europe Household Cleaning Tools and Supplies by End User

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Household Cleaning Tools and Supplies by Countries

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Household Cleaning Tools and Supplies Sales by Countries

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Household Cleaning Tools and Supplies Revenue by Countries

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Indonesia

8.1.9 Malaysia

8.1.10 Philippines

8.1.11 Thailand

8.1.12 Vietnam

8.1.13 Singapore

8.2 Asia Pacific Household Cleaning Tools and Supplies by Product

8.3 Asia Pacific Household Cleaning Tools and Supplies by End User

9 Central & South America

9.1 Central & South America Household Cleaning Tools and Supplies by Countries

9.1.1 Central & South America Household Cleaning Tools and Supplies Sales by Countries

9.1.2 Central & South America Household Cleaning Tools and Supplies Revenue by Countries

9.1.3 Brazil

9.2 Central & South America Household Cleaning Tools and Supplies by Product

9.3 Central & South America Household Cleaning Tools and Supplies by End User

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Household Cleaning Tools and Supplies by Countries

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Household Cleaning Tools and Supplies Sales by Countries

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Household Cleaning Tools and Supplies Revenue by Countries

10.1.3 GCC Countries

10.1.4 Turkey

10.1.5 Egypt

10.1.6 South Africa

10.2 Middle East and Africa Household Cleaning Tools and Supplies by Product

10.3 Middle East and Africa Household Cleaning Tools and Supplies by End User

