Discover Global Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges – Forecast to 2025

Business process outsourcing (BPO) is the contracting of non-primary businessactivities and functions to a third-party provider.

Implementation of patient protection and affordable care act (PPACA) and patent expiration of the blockbuster drugs are the major factors that are augmenting the demand of the market. Furthermore, complex clinical trial protocols, increasing pressure to minimize the healthcare cost and availability of the skilled workforce for low cost in emerging countries such as India are also estimated to be one of the major factors that are driving the growth of the market.

In 2018, the global Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Accenture

R1 RCM

Allscripts

Capgemini

Cognizant

Dynamic Healthcare Systems

Eli Global

Gebbs

Genpact

IBM

Infosys BPM

Lonza

Parexel

IQVIA

Sutherland

Tata Consultancy Services

Truven Health

UnitedHealth

Wipro

Xerox

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Manufacturing services

Non-clinical services

R&D services

Market segment by Application, split into

Analytics and fraud management services

Billing and accounts management services

Claims management services

HR services

Integrated front-end services and back office operations

Member management services

Provider management services

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Key Stakeholders

Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing Manufacturers

Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K MT). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing market by identifying its various sub-segments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

1.4.2 Spices

1.4.3 Non-clinical services

1.4.4 R&D services

1.5.2 Store-Based

1.5.3 Non-Store Based

