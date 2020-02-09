Discover Global Fire Doors Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges

Summary:

Introduction

Global Fire Doors Market

Fire Doors Door is a door with a fire-resistance rating used as part of a passive fire protection system to reduce the spread of fire and smoke between separate compartments of a structure and to enable safe egress from a building or structure or ship.

The Fire Doors are expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.63% from 10906.60 million in 2018 to reach 14970.02 million by 2025 in global market. The Fire Doors market is very fragment market; the revenue of top twenty-five manufacturers accounts about 20% of the total revenue in 2018.

The leading manufactures mainly are ASSA ABLOY, Sanwa, Buyang, chinsun, UK Fire Doors and Saintgeneral. ASSA ABLOY is the largest manufacturer; its revenue of global market exceeds 3.19% in 2018.

According to this study, over the next five years the Fire Doors market will register a 4.6% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 13700 million by 2024, from US$ 10900 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Fire Doors business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Fire Doors market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Fire Doors value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Fire Timber Doors

Fire Steel Doors

Fire Timber with Steel Structure Doors

Fire Resistant Aluminum Doors

Other Material Fire Doors

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Industry

Commercial

Residential

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

ASSA ABLOY

Sanwa

Buyang

chinsun

UK Fire Doors

Saintgeneral

Wonly Group

Dali

HORMANN

NINZ

Meixin

FUSIM

Chuntian Group

Howden Joinery

WANJIA

Jia Hui Doors

Simto

Vista

Rapp Marine

Zhucheng Group

Taotao

Republic Doors and Frames

Teckntrup

Hueck

Schuco

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Fire Doors consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Fire Doors market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Fire Doors manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Fire Doors with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Fire Doors submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies

Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Fire Doors Consumption 2014-2024

2.1.2 Fire Doors Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Fire Doors Segment by Type

2.2.1 Fire Timber Doors

2.2.2 Fire Steel Doors

2.2.3 Fire Timber with Steel Structure Doors

2.2.4 Fire Resistant Aluminum Doors

2.2.5 Other Material Fire Doors

2.3 Fire Doors Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Fire Doors Consumption Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Fire Doors Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.3 Global Fire Doors Sale Price by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Fire Doors Segment by Application

2.4.1 Industry

2.4.2 Commercial

2.4.3 Residential

2.4.4 Others

2.5 Fire Doors Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Fire Doors Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global Fire Doors Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.3 Global Fire Doors Sale Price by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global Fire Doors by Players

3.1 Global Fire Doors Sales Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Fire Doors Sales by Players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Fire Doors Sales Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Fire Doors Revenue Market Share by Players

3.2.1 Global Fire Doors Revenue by Players (2017-2019)

3.2.2 Global Fire Doors Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.3 Global Fire Doors Sale Price by Players

3.4 Global Fire Doors Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Players

3.4.1 Global Fire Doors Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Players

3.4.2 Players Fire Doors Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Fire Doors by Regions

4.1 Fire Doors by Regions

4.1.1 Global Fire Doors Consumption by Regions

4.1.2 Global Fire Doors Value by Regions

4.2 Americas Fire Doors Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Fire Doors Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Fire Doors Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Fire Doors Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Fire Doors Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Fire Doors Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)

5.1.2 Americas Fire Doors Value by Countries (2014-2019)

5.2 Americas Fire Doors Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas Fire Doors Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Fire Doors Consumption by Countries

6.1.1 APAC Fire Doors Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)

6.1.2 APAC Fire Doors Value by Countries (2014-2019)

6.2 APAC Fire Doors Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC Fire Doors Consumption by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries

…

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

List of Tables and Figures

Figure Picture of Fire Doors

Table Product Specifications of Fire Doors

Figure Fire Doors Report Years Considered

Figure Market Research Methodology

Continued….

