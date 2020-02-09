Discover Global Automotive Fuel Tank Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges

Summary:

Introduction

Global Automotive Fuel Tank Market

Automotive fuel tank is an important safety and functional part of vehicle. Automotive fuel tank is a separate cabinet assembly fixed in the motor vehicle, used to store fuel. An automotive fuel tank system consists of fuel tank, fuel pipes, fuel tank cap, pipe fittings and other kinds of ancillary equipment. Automotive fuel tank functions for oil storage, heat dissipation, bubble separation and impurities precipitation, etc.

With the fast increase of vehicle production, the automotive fuel tank industry developed fast in the recent years. Depending on the existing increase trend, the prospects of automotive fuel tank industry is good in next years.

The growth rate of vehicles production may be slow in Europe and US. While in Asian region, especially in China, the automotive fuel tank industry will get a large development due to the development of automotive industry. In recent years, companies like Inergy have established several plants in China to produce fuel tanks.

In China, automotive fuel tank industry appears pattern of “Only one super Power and Multi-great Power”. Manufacturers like Yapp have largely expanded their capacity in recent years. Once they make breakthrough in technology, the foreign manufacturers may lose large advantage.

According to this study, over the next five years the Automotive Fuel Tank market will register a 2.6% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 11000 million by 2024, from US$ 9430 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Automotive Fuel Tank business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Automotive Fuel Tank market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Automotive Fuel Tank value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Metal Fuel Tank

Plastic Fuel Tank

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Commercial Vehicles

Passenger Vehicles

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Inergy

Kautex

TI Automotive

Yachiyo

Hwashin

Magna Steyr

FTS

Futaba

SKH Metal

Sakamoto

Donghee

Tokyo Radiator

AAPICO

Martinrea

YAPP

Jiangsu Suguang

Luzhou North

Chengdu Lingchuan

Wuhu Shunrong

Yangzhou Changyun

Jiangsu Hongxin

Wanxiang Tongda

Anhui Xincheng

Jiangling Huaxiang

Changchun Fuel Tank

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Automotive Fuel Tank consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Automotive Fuel Tank market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Automotive Fuel Tank manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Automotive Fuel Tank with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Automotive Fuel Tank submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies

Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Automotive Fuel Tank Consumption 2014-2024

2.1.2 Automotive Fuel Tank Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Automotive Fuel Tank Segment by Type

2.2.1 Metal Fuel Tank

2.2.2 Plastic Fuel Tank

2.3 Automotive Fuel Tank Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Automotive Fuel Tank Consumption Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Automotive Fuel Tank Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.3 Global Automotive Fuel Tank Sale Price by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Automotive Fuel Tank Segment by Application

2.4.1 Commercial Vehicles

2.4.2 Passenger Vehicles

2.5 Automotive Fuel Tank Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Automotive Fuel Tank Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global Automotive Fuel Tank Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.3 Global Automotive Fuel Tank Sale Price by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global Automotive Fuel Tank by Players

3.1 Global Automotive Fuel Tank Sales Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Automotive Fuel Tank Sales by Players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Automotive Fuel Tank Sales Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Automotive Fuel Tank Revenue Market Share by Players

3.2.1 Global Automotive Fuel Tank Revenue by Players (2017-2019)

3.2.2 Global Automotive Fuel Tank Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.3 Global Automotive Fuel Tank Sale Price by Players

3.4 Global Automotive Fuel Tank Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Players

3.4.1 Global Automotive Fuel Tank Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Players

3.4.2 Players Automotive Fuel Tank Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Automotive Fuel Tank by Regions

4.1 Automotive Fuel Tank by Regions

4.1.1 Global Automotive Fuel Tank Consumption by Regions

4.1.2 Global Automotive Fuel Tank Value by Regions

4.2 Americas Automotive Fuel Tank Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Automotive Fuel Tank Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Automotive Fuel Tank Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Automotive Fuel Tank Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Automotive Fuel Tank Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Automotive Fuel Tank Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)

5.1.2 Americas Automotive Fuel Tank Value by Countries (2014-2019)

5.2 Americas Automotive Fuel Tank Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas Automotive Fuel Tank Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

….

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

List of Tables and Figures

Figure Picture of Automotive Fuel Tank

Table Product Specifications of Automotive Fuel Tank

Figure Automotive Fuel Tank Report Years Considered

Figure Market Research Methodology

Figure Global Automotive Fuel Tank Consumption Growth Rate 2014-2024 (K Units)

Figure Global Automotive Fuel Tank Value Growth Rate 2014-2024 ($ Millions)

Table Automotive Fuel Tank Consumption CAGR by Region 2014-2024 ($ Millions)

Continued…

