Discover Global 3D Healthcare Printing Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges

A new market study, titled “Worldwide 3D Healthcare Printing Market Research Report, Analysis, Overview, Trends 2018” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

4D printing has become latest buzzword in digital health. It is capable of transforming with time, which further enhances its usability. The report “Global 3D Healthcare Printing Market – Focus on Technology, Application and Components: Market Outlook 2022” provides an in-depth analysis of global 3D healthcare printing market overall as well as major technologies such as such as Electron Beam Melting, Laser Beam melting, Droplet Deposition and Photopolymerization Electron Beam Melting; major components such as Materials, Hardware and Software; major application such as Medical, Dental and Others. Market outlook for overall market as well as aforementioned sub-segments has been provided for the period 2017-22.

The report provides comprehensive coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, the study encompasses various market specific growth opportunities in global 3D healthcare printing technology market. The report has been segmented as following:-

Market Segmentation – Technology

Electron Beam Melting

Laser Beam Melting

Droplet Deposition

Photopolymerization Electron Beam Melting

Market Segmentation – Components

Materials

Hardware

Software

Market Segmentation – Application

Medical

Dental

Others

Companies Coverage

3D Systems Corporation

Stratasys Ltd.

Organovo Holdings, Inc.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary Research Methodology 3D Printing

3.1 Overview

3.2 Technological Development

3.3 Applications

3.4 Market Sizing

3D Medical Printing & 3D Bioprinting

4.1 3D Medical Printing

4.1.1 Introduction

4.1.2 History of Medical 3D Printing

4.1.3 3D Printing Medical Devices-Process

4.1.4 Advantages

4.2 3D Bioprinting

4.2.1 Introduction

4.2.2 History

4.2.3 3D Bioprinting Process

4.2.4 Advantages

4.3 Application

4.3.1 Dental

4.3.2 Prosthetics

4.3.3 Regenerative Medicine

4.3.4 Tissue and Organ Regeneration Applications

4.3.5 Organ Printing

Market Analysis

5.1 Market Sizing

5.2 Market Share

5.2.1 Market Share by Components

5.2.2 Market Share by Technology

5.2.3 Market Share by Application

5.2.4 Market Share by Geography

Market Segmentation

6.1 By Technology

6.1.1 Electron Beam Melting

6.1.2 Laser Beam Melting

6.1.3 Droplet Deposition

6.1.5 Photopolymerization Electron Beam Melting

6.2 By Components

6.2.1 Materials

6.2.2 Hardware

6.2.3 Software

6.4 By Application

6.4.1 Medical

6.4.2 Dental

6.4.3 Others

Market Dynamics

7.1 Industry Trends & Development

7.1.1 Advent of 4D Printing in Healthcare

7.1.2 3D Printed Customizable Tablet

7.1.3 Low-Cost 3D Printers

7.1.4 Rising Investments in Medical 3D Printing Market

7.2 Growth Drivers

7.2.1 Patent Expirations

7.2.2 Organ Transplants

7.2.3 Orthopedic Implants

7.3 Challenges

7.3.1 Stringent Regulations

7.3.2 Incohesive IP System

7.3.3 Ethical Issues

7.3.4 Cost Barriers

Continue….

