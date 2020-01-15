Discover Global 3D Healthcare Printing Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges

Summary:
A new market study, titled “Worldwide 3D Healthcare Printing Market Research Report, Analysis, Overview, Trends 2018” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.
Introduction
4D printing has become latest buzzword in digital health. It is capable of transforming with time, which further enhances its usability. The report “Global 3D Healthcare Printing Market – Focus on Technology, Application and Components: Market Outlook 2022” provides an in-depth analysis of global 3D healthcare printing market overall as well as major technologies such as such as Electron Beam Melting, Laser Beam melting, Droplet Deposition and Photopolymerization Electron Beam Melting; major components such as Materials, Hardware and Software; major application such as Medical, Dental and Others. Market outlook for overall market as well as aforementioned sub-segments has been provided for the period 2017-22.
The report provides comprehensive coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, the study encompasses various market specific growth opportunities in global 3D healthcare printing technology market. The report has been segmented as following:-
Market Segmentation – Technology
- Electron Beam Melting
- Laser Beam Melting
- Droplet Deposition
- Photopolymerization Electron Beam Melting
Market Segmentation – Components
- Materials
- Hardware
- Software
Market Segmentation – Application
- Medical
- Dental
- Others
Companies Coverage
- 3D Systems Corporation
- Stratasys Ltd.
- Organovo Holdings, Inc.
Table of Contents
- Executive Summary
- Research Methodology
- 3D Printing
3.1 Overview
3.2 Technological Development
3.3 Applications
3.4 Market Sizing
- 3D Medical Printing & 3D Bioprinting
4.1 3D Medical Printing
4.1.1 Introduction
4.1.2 History of Medical 3D Printing
4.1.3 3D Printing Medical Devices-Process
4.1.4 Advantages
4.2 3D Bioprinting
4.2.1 Introduction
4.2.2 History
4.2.3 3D Bioprinting Process
4.2.4 Advantages
4.3 Application
4.3.1 Dental
4.3.2 Prosthetics
4.3.3 Regenerative Medicine
4.3.4 Tissue and Organ Regeneration Applications
4.3.5 Organ Printing
- Market Analysis
5.1 Market Sizing
5.2 Market Share
5.2.1 Market Share by Components
5.2.2 Market Share by Technology
5.2.3 Market Share by Application
5.2.4 Market Share by Geography
- Market Segmentation
6.1 By Technology
6.1.1 Electron Beam Melting
6.1.2 Laser Beam Melting
6.1.3 Droplet Deposition
6.1.5 Photopolymerization Electron Beam Melting
6.2 By Components
6.2.1 Materials
6.2.2 Hardware
6.2.3 Software
6.4 By Application
6.4.1 Medical
6.4.2 Dental
6.4.3 Others
- Market Dynamics
7.1 Industry Trends & Development
7.1.1 Advent of 4D Printing in Healthcare
7.1.2 3D Printed Customizable Tablet
7.1.3 Low-Cost 3D Printers
7.1.4 Rising Investments in Medical 3D Printing Market
7.2 Growth Drivers
7.2.1 Patent Expirations
7.2.2 Organ Transplants
7.2.3 Orthopedic Implants
7.3 Challenges
7.3.1 Stringent Regulations
7.3.2 Incohesive IP System
7.3.3 Ethical Issues
7.3.4 Cost Barriers
Continue….
