Disconnect Switches Market Opportunities, Development Status, Latest Innovations and Regional Forecast 2024

The report published by Market Research Future projects that the global disconnect switches market is estimated to register an approximate CAGR of 7% during the assessment period.

A disconnect switch is used to make sure that the electrical circuit is entirely de-energized to provide service entrance, fault protection, and maintenance. A disconnect switch is generally found in electrical distribution and industrial applications with machinery that need to have their power source removed for repair or maintenance. It is usually only used for safety isolation and disconnection during overload, and not intended for reasonable control of the circuit.

Competitive Analysis

The global disconnect switches market is expected to garner steady growth throughout the forecast period, owing to the rapid adoption of automation in various industrial sectors, industrialization, urbanization, and many government initiatives encouraging the expansion of electricity supply network in developing countries. However, some factors are also predicted to hamper the market growth for disconnect switches worldwide. Some of these factors include the fluctuating prices of raw materials that are used in the manufacturing of disconnect switches, the presence of low-quality products by other manufacturers in the industry.

Prominent Players:

Eaton Corporation (Ireland),

General Electric Company (U.S.),

Share-Tech (HK) Limited (China),

ABB Ltd. (Switzerland),

Elemech International FZE (UAE),

Siemens AG (Germany),

Schneider Electric SE (France), and

Wenzhou Shuguang Fuse Co. Ltd. (China).

Industry Update:

December 2018: Siemens has agreed to acquire a 25% share in Coelme Group. Siemens will be obtaining a non-controlling stake in the company. Coelme Group is high-voltage disconnect switches producer, an Italian-based subsidiary of Southern States.

Segmentation

The global disconnect switches market is segmented on the basis of type, mounting type, voltage range, and end users.

By type, the disconnect switches market is segmented into fused and non-fused. The non-fused segment is expected to experience significant growth during the forecast period because it doesn’t require any additional fuse protection.

By voltage range, the disconnect switches market is segmented into high, medium, and low voltage switches. The low voltage range segment is estimated to garner significant adoption since the majority of applications lie in the low voltage range, like power distribution, manufacturing, photovoltaic, infrastructure, and commercial applications.

By mounting type, the market is segmented into panel and DIN rail.

By end users, the market is segmented into utility, manufacturing, infrastructure, and commercial.

