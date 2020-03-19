Disaster Relief Logistics Market 2019 Global Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast to 2025

Disaster Relief Logistics Market 2019

This report provides in depth study of “Disaster Relief Logistics Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Disaster Relief Logistics Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Disaster relief logistics service providers must be equipped with require quantity of resources and expertise to aid the society during disasters. Also, these logistics companies offer information and communication technology platforms to aid in rescue operations. This market study identifies the increased need for handling logistics operations by professional logistics companies to be one of the primary growth factors for the disaster relief logistics market. The rising occurrences of disasters and rising volatility of the economy, and the limited availability of funds and necessary resources will drive the need to outsource the management to logistics companies. These logistics service providers are equipped with the required resources and skills for transportation and distribution of relief supplies. Also, they comprise of the required number of qualified personnel, proper infrastructure, and necessary resources for efficiently distributing supplies after a disaster.

The growing implementation of drones for disaster relief logistics will drive the growth of the disaster relief logistics market. Unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) operating without any pilot on board are termed as drones and are controlled remotely by a drone pilot. In addition to military, logistics sector is also implementing the usage of drones in disaster affected areas. Drones can easily access areas that are inaccessible to vehicles and humans owing to damaged routes. Currently, they are used in disaster-hit areas to assess the situation, evaluate the damage, and identify the areas needing immediate attention or supplies. These drones immediately reach and distribute essential supplies such as medicine, food, water, and clothing.

In 2018, the global Disaster Relief Logistics market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Disaster Relief Logistics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Disaster Relief Logistics development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Blue Water Shipping

Damco

Deutsche Post DHL Group

Kuehne + Nagel

UPS

…

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Natural

Man-made

Market segment by Application, split into

Food providing

Shelter providing

Clothing providing

Medical relief providing

Temporary shelters providing

Counseling to victims of domestic

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Disaster Relief Logistics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Disaster Relief Logistics development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Key Stakeholders

Disaster Relief Logistics Manufacturers

Disaster Relief Logistics Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Disaster Relief Logistics Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

