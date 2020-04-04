Disaster Recovery Service Market Analysis 2019-2023: Key Findings, Regional Analysis, Top Key Players Profiles and Future Prospects

Market Highlights

Disaster recovery as a service is defined as replication and hosting of data on physical or virtual servers by a third party that saves data in the event of any kind of catastrophe. Market Research Future (MRFR) has published and released a research report about the global disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS) market that estimates excessive expansion for this market with 44% CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) during the forecast period between 2017 and 2023. In terms of cash, the market is expected to rise to US $ 21 bn.

Analyzing the market structure, this report evaluates the future growth potential of the market. It observes the strategies of the key players in the market and follows the competitive developments like joint ventures, new product developments, mergers and acquisitions, research and developments (R & D) in the market.

Major factors driving the global disaster recovery as a service market include the rapid adoption of cloud-based solution and generation of high volume of real-time data for any event. Such technologies are being leveraged by DRaaS providers for delivering insights into catastrophic situation (manmade or natural). Providing credible, secure and scalable solution, DRaaS providers ensure that businesses remain active in the event of a disaster.

Major Key players

NTT Communications (Japan)

HP Enterprises Company (U.S.)

Amazon Web Services (U.S.)

Microsoft Corporation (U.S.)

VMware Inc. (U.S.)

Cisco Systems (U.S.)

IBM Corporation (U.S.)

Cable & Wireless Communications (U.K.)

Sungard Availability Services (U.S.)

Treo Information Technology (Turkey).

Regional Analysis:

The regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East & Africa (MEA). North America is expected to spearhead the global disaster recovery as a service market. Technologically advanced countries in the region presents exciting opportunities. Moreover, investment in cloud-based solutions in the U.S. and Canada facilitates a faster adoption of advanced disaster recovery systems. Moreover, many prominent DRaaS providers are based in the region, which give North America an edge.

The market in APAC is projected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Increased adoption of DRaaS in countries such as India, Japan and China is supporting the market growth in the region. Europe is also expected to remain a key market for DRaaS over the next several years. In terms of adoption, countries such as Germany, France, the U.S. among others will remain at the forefront.

Segmentation:

The deployment-based segmentation segments this market into hybrid cloud, private cloud, and public cloud. On the basis of the service provider, the market has been segmented into cloud service provider, managed service provider, telecom & communication service provider, and others. By service type, the market has been segmented into backup service, data security service, professional services, real-time replication, support & maintenance, system integration, and training & consulting. As per verticals, the market has been segmented into Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), government, healthcare, Information Technology (IT) & Telecommunication manufacturing, media, retail, and others.

The regional segmentation of the global disaster recovery as a service market has been segmented into continent-based regional markets known as the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe and rest of the world (RoW). According to the report, North America has been estimated to hold the largest market share. The key reasons for North America being the largest market include technological advancements and increasing investments in cloud-based solutions. The most important country-specific markets in this region are the United States of America (USA) and Canada. Many key players in the global DRaaS market are based in the USA.

Latest Industry News

The joint federal/state/county disaster recovery center that has assisted the residents with the Kilauea eruption recovery has shut down permanently. 24 SEP 2018

Arcserve has introduced business continuity cloud, a new and the market’s only cloud-born solution to safeguard complex IT infrastructures amid growing data protection concerns. 9 OCT 2018

