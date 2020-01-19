DISASTER RECOVERY AS A SERVICE MARKET GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2019-2025

The demand for DRaaS is majorly driven by increased flexibility and automation capabilities. With an increase in the adoption rate of cloud-based solutions among Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs), the Disaster Recovery as a Service market is expected to grow rapidly.

The CSPs segment is expected to dominate the service provider segment of the Disaster Recovery as a Service market and contribute the largest market share, whereas the managed service providers (MSPs) segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.

In 2018, the global Disaster Recovery as a Service market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 30.5% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Disaster Recovery as a Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Disaster Recovery as a Service development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

IBM

Microsoft

Sungard as

Iland

Infrascale

Bluelock

Recovery Point

NTT Communications

Amazon Web Services

Acronis

Cable & Wireless Communications

Tierpoint

Geminare

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Backup and Recovery

Real-time Replication

Data Protection

Professional Services

Market segment by Application, split into

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Disaster Recovery as a Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Disaster Recovery as a Service development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Disaster Recovery as a Service are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

13 Market Forecast 2019-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

