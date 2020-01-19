DISASTER RECOVERY AS A SERVICE MARKET GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2019-2025

The demand for DRaaS is majorly driven by increased flexibility and automation capabilities. With an increase in the adoption rate of cloud-based solutions among Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs), the Disaster Recovery as a Service market is expected to grow rapidly.
The CSPs segment is expected to dominate the service provider segment of the Disaster Recovery as a Service market and contribute the largest market share, whereas the managed service providers (MSPs) segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.
In 2018, the global Disaster Recovery as a Service market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 30.5% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Disaster Recovery as a Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Disaster Recovery as a Service development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
- IBM
- Microsoft
- Sungard as
- Iland
- Infrascale
- Bluelock
- Recovery Point
- NTT Communications
- Amazon Web Services
- Acronis
- Cable & Wireless Communications
- Tierpoint
- Geminare
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
- Backup and Recovery
- Real-time Replication
- Data Protection
- Professional Services
Market segment by Application, split into
- Large Enterprises
- Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
- United States
- Europe
- China
- Japan
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
- To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
- To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Disaster Recovery as a Service are as follows:
- History Year: 2014-2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Disaster Recovery as a Service Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Backup and Recovery
1.4.3 Real-time Replication
1.4.4 Data Protection
1.4.5 Professional Services
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Disaster Recovery as a Service Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Large Enterprises
1.5.3 Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Disaster Recovery as a Service Market Size
2.2 Disaster Recovery as a Service Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Disaster Recovery as a Service Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Disaster Recovery as a Service Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Disaster Recovery as a Service Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Disaster Recovery as a Service Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
3.1.2 Global Disaster Recovery as a Service Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
3.1.3 Global Disaster Recovery as a Service Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Disaster Recovery as a Service Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Disaster Recovery as a Service Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Disaster Recovery as a Service Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Disaster Recovery as a Service Market Size by Type (2014-2019)
4.2 Global Disaster Recovery as a Service Market Size by Application (2014-2019)
…
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 IBM
12.1.1 IBM Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Disaster Recovery as a Service Introduction
12.1.4 IBM Revenue in Disaster Recovery as a Service Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 IBM Recent Development
12.2 Microsoft
12.2.1 Microsoft Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Disaster Recovery as a Service Introduction
12.2.4 Microsoft Revenue in Disaster Recovery as a Service Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Microsoft Recent Development
12.3 Sungard as
12.3.1 Sungard as Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Disaster Recovery as a Service Introduction
12.3.4 Sungard as Revenue in Disaster Recovery as a Service Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Sungard as Recent Development
12.4 Iland
12.4.1 Iland Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Disaster Recovery as a Service Introduction
12.4.4 Iland Revenue in Disaster Recovery as a Service Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Iland Recent Development
12.5 Infrascale
12.5.1 Infrascale Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Disaster Recovery as a Service Introduction
12.5.4 Infrascale Revenue in Disaster Recovery as a Service Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Infrascale Recent Development
12.6 Bluelock
12.6.1 Bluelock Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Disaster Recovery as a Service Introduction
12.6.4 Bluelock Revenue in Disaster Recovery as a Service Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Bluelock Recent Development
12.7 Recovery Point
12.7.1 Recovery Point Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Disaster Recovery as a Service Introduction
12.7.4 Recovery Point Revenue in Disaster Recovery as a Service Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Recovery Point Recent Development
12.8 NTT Communications
12.8.1 NTT Communications Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Disaster Recovery as a Service Introduction
12.8.4 NTT Communications Revenue in Disaster Recovery as a Service Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 NTT Communications Recent Development
12.9 Amazon Web Services
12.9.1 Amazon Web Services Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Disaster Recovery as a Service Introduction
12.9.4 Amazon Web Services Revenue in Disaster Recovery as a Service Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 Amazon Web Services Recent Development
12.10 Acronis
12.10.1 Acronis Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Disaster Recovery as a Service Introduction
12.10.4 Acronis Revenue in Disaster Recovery as a Service Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 Acronis Recent Development
12.11 Cable & Wireless Communications
12.12 Tierpoint
12.13 Geminare
13 Market Forecast 2019-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)
Continuous…
For further information on this report, visit – https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3665428-global-disaster-recovery-as-a-service-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025
