Disaster Recovery As A Service (DRAAS) Market by Production, Regional Analysis, Business Overview, Growth During 2017-2027

The report “Disaster Recovery As A Service (DRAAS) Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2017-2027”, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts.

In the recent past, digital information has emerged as one of the most valuable asset for any business. Protection of data from various disasters has become crucial practice, as damage of data can result into severe business and financial losses. Enterprises from various industries are investing significantly in different solution to ensure that their data is correct, accurate, and not corrupted. Disaster Recovery as a Service enables business to duplicate its physical or virtual servers through cloud services provided by third-party vendor to evade data losses caused by human or natural failure.

Get Sample Copy Of This Report @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/13320

Developing own disaster recovery strategy can be expensive, complex, and time-consuming, thus there exist a high demand for disaster recovery as a service solutions. Moreover, to meet the demand and expectation, vendors are introducing active protection and assurance technologies which consist of automated data healing capabilities as a measure against cyber-attacks.

Disaster Recovery as a Service Market: Drivers and Restraints

Factors such as increase in adoption of industrial automation and virtualization are thereby driving the market for disaster recovery as a service. In addition to this, cost effectiveness and flexibility offered by disaster recovery as a service solutions, as well as growing trends of managed services of among enterprises is expected to further accelerated demand for disaster recovery as a service during the forecast period. On the other hand, high network bandwidth requirements, as well as lack of compliance and security may act as a restraint for the disaster recovery as a service market.

Disaster Recovery as a Service Market: Segmentation

Disaster recovery as a service market can be segmented on the basis of type of services, cloud type, end users, verticals and regions. On the basis of type of services the disaster recovery as a service market can be segmented into real-time protection, backup, data security, professional services, and others. The disaster recovery as a service market by end user can be segments as SMEs and large enterprises. Whereas, the cloud segment in the disaster recovery as a service market may includeprivate cloud, public cloud and hybrid cloud. On the basis of vertical the market may be classified into retail, healthcare, BFSI, transportation, media and entertainment, government, and others. Regionally, Disaster recovery as a service market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and Middle East and Africa.

Disaster Recovery as a Service Market: Regional Outlook

Disaster recovery as a service market is dominated by the North America, and Western Europe region. North America has a wide presence of key disaster recovery as a service providers, as well as U.S. is considered as the high adopter of connected technology. Asia Pacific Excl. Japan as well as Japan region is expected to witness a significant growth in the disaster recovery as a service market. High growth of APEJ is attributed to the growing trend of business automation and the increasing number of cyber-attacks, is leading to high investment on disaster recovery as a service solutions by organizations based in the region. Eastern Europe and Latin America is expected to see a significant growth rate in the disaster recovery as a service market.

Request For TOC @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/toc/13320

Disaster recovery as a service Market: Competition Landscape

Among the key players involved in disaster recovery as a service market, companies such as International Business Machines Corporation, Amazon Web Services, Vmware, Inc., Microsoft Corporation and Cisco Systems, Inc., among others are focusing on organic as well as inorganic strategies to strengthen their position in the disaster recovery as a service market. For instance, in October 2016, IBM Corp. acquired Sanovi Technologies Corp. to expand its disaster recovery services for hybrid cloud. On the other hand, in 2014, Microsoft Corporation acquired InMage Systems Inc., aiming at providing disaster recovery solutions along with Azure – a cloud computing platform for enterprises.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Disaster recovery as a service Market Segments

Disaster recovery as a service Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2013 – 2015

Disaster recovery as a service Size & Forecast 2017 To 2027

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Disaster recovery as a service Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Disaster recovery as a service Technology

Disaster recovery as a service Value Chain

Disaster recovery as a service Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis for Disaster recovery as a service Market includes

Disaster recovery as a service Market, by North America

US & Canada

Disaster recovery as a service Market, by Latin America

Brazil, Argentina & Others

Disaster recovery as a service Market, by Western Europe

EU5

Nordics

Benelux

Disaster recovery as a service Market, by Eastern Europe

Russia

Poland

Rest of Eastern Europe

Disaster recovery as a service Market, by Asia Pacific excluding Japan

Australia and New Zealand (ANZ)

Greater China

India

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Disaster recovery as a service Market, by Japan

Disaster recovery as a service Market, by Middle East and Africa

GCC Countries

Other Middle East

North Africa

South Africa

Other Africa

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics in the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected market size regarding volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

Pre Book Report @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/checkout?rep_id=13320&licType=S

About Us

MarketResearchReports.biz is the most comprehensive collection of market research reports. MarketResearchReports.Biz services are specially designed to save time and money for our clients. We are a one stop solution for all your research needs, our main offerings are syndicated research reports, custom research, subscription access and consulting services. We serve all sizes and types of companies spanning across various industries.

Contact Us

Mr. Nachiket

State Tower

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

Website: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/

E: [email protected]