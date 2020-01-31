Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service (DRaaS) Global Market Synopsis, Market Surge, Future Scope, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2023

Disaster recovery as a Service, also known as DRaaS, is a cloud-based service which protects companies from losing their critical data at the time of an eventuality. It is a process in which physical or virtual servers are hosted and replicated by an outside entity in order to provide backup process, where functions of a system are assumed by secondary system components as primary components become inaccessible, in the case of any hazard. Disaster Recovery as a Service strives to reduce downtime as well as any disruptions caused to the client, customers and other stakeholders of a business in the event of disasters. Disaster Recovery Services solutions provide more than data recovery protection services as they can replicate various infrastructures and applications of business processes in the organization and ensure optimum continuity of operations of a business. DRaas, for data recovery, can be employed in every organization whether it is small, medium or large without having any requirement of necessary expertise to configure and monitor a disaster recovery plan.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service (DRaaS) market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service (DRaaS) market by product type and applications/end industries.

The global market for DRaaS is driven by the necessary requirement of backup services for organization’s data. Moreover, DRaaS is a fast recovery solution, cost effective and offers flexibility. It also offers automation capability service which enables optimum utilization of resources at low cost ensuring smooth flow of operations through its automated capabilities and enables scalable, reliable and secure solutions to the enterprises. The rate of implementation of these services in small and large enterprises alike is growing rapidly, thereby propelling the demand for these solutions. However, compatibility of specific applications in the cloud environment and dependence on DRaaS provider to implement the solution in the right manner and meet the desired objectives are some of the factors impeding the market growth.

Geographically, North America region presents good growth opportunities for DraaS solution providers on account of surge in adoption of new and emerging technologies and huge investments by the enterprises in cloud-based solutions.

The global Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service (DRaaS) market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service (DRaaS).

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Veeam Software

Bluelock Privacy

Zerto

Windstream Communications

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Verizon

Sungard Availability Services

Infrascale Inc.

IBM

Dell

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Premises-to-Cloud

Cloud-to-Cloud

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Government

Retail

Communication and Technology

Healthcare

BFSI

Manufacturing

Others

Table Of Contents:

1 Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service (DRaaS) Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service (DRaaS)

1.2 Classification of Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service (DRaaS) by Types

1.2.1 Global Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service (DRaaS) Revenue Comparison by Types (2017-2023)

1.2.2 Global Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service (DRaaS) Revenue Market Share by Types in 2017

1.2.3 Premises-to-Cloud

1.2.4 Cloud-to-Cloud

1.3 Global Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service (DRaaS) Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service (DRaaS) Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2013-2023)

1.3.2 Government

1.3.3 Retail

1.3.4 Communication and Technology

1.3.5 Healthcare

1.3.6 BFSI

1.3.7 Manufacturing

1.3.8 Others

1.4 Global Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service (DRaaS) Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service (DRaaS) Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2013-2023)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service (DRaaS) Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service (DRaaS) Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service (DRaaS) Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service (DRaaS) Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service (DRaaS) Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.5 Global Market Size of Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service (DRaaS) (2013-2023)



2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Veeam Software

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service (DRaaS) Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Veeam Software Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service (DRaaS) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Bluelock Privacy

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service (DRaaS) Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Bluelock Privacy Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service (DRaaS) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 Zerto

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service (DRaaS) Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Zerto Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service (DRaaS) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Windstream Communications

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service (DRaaS) Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Windstream Communications Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service (DRaaS) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 Amazon Web Services, Inc.

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service (DRaaS) Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Amazon Web Services, Inc. Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service (DRaaS) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

Continued…….

