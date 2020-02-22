Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) 2019 Global Trends, Market Size, Share, Status and Forecast to 2025

In 2018, the global Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Symantec Corporation
Commvault
Dell
International Business Machines Corporation
Oracle Corporation
Amazon Web Services
Microsoft Corporation
VMWare, Inc.
Cisco Systems, Inc.
Request ForFree Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3713978-global-disaster-recovery-as-a-service-draas-market
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Private Cloud
Public Cloud
Hybrid Cloud
Market segment by Application, split into
BFSI
Retail and Ecommerce
Government
IT and Telecom
Media and Entertainment
Manufacturing and Logistics
Education
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3713978-global-disaster-recovery-as-a-service-draas-market
Table Of Contents:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Private Cloud
1.4.3 Public Cloud
1.4.4 Hybrid Cloud
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 BFSI
1.5.3 Retail and Ecommerce
1.5.4 Government
1.5.5 IT and Telecom
1.5.6 Media and Entertainment
1.5.7 Manufacturing and Logistics
1.5.8 Education
1.5.9 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Market Size
2.2 Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
….
Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) 2019 Global Trends, Market Size, Share, Status and Forecast to 2025
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Symantec Corporation
12.1.1 Symantec Corporation Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Introduction
12.1.4 Symantec Corporation Revenue in Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Symantec Corporation Recent Development
12.2 Commvault
12.2.1 Commvault Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Introduction
12.2.4 Commvault Revenue in Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Commvault Recent Development
12.3 Dell
12.3.1 Dell Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Introduction
12.3.4 Dell Revenue in Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Dell Recent Development
12.4 International Business Machines Corporation
12.4.1 International Business Machines Corporation Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Introduction
12.4.4 International Business Machines Corporation Revenue in Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 International Business Machines Corporation Recent Development
12.5 Oracle Corporation
12.5.1 Oracle Corporation Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Introduction
12.5.4 Oracle Corporation Revenue in Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Oracle Corporation Recent Development
Continued…….
Media Contact
Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com
Contact Person: Norah Trent
Email: Send Email
Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349
City: Pune
State: Maharashtra
Country: India
Website: www.wiseguyreports.com