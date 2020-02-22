Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) 2019 Global Trends, Market Size, Share, Status and Forecast to 2025

In 2018, the global Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Symantec Corporation

Commvault

Dell

International Business Machines Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Amazon Web Services

Microsoft Corporation

VMWare, Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Private Cloud

Public Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

Market segment by Application, split into

BFSI

Retail and Ecommerce

Government

IT and Telecom

Media and Entertainment

Manufacturing and Logistics

Education

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Table Of Contents:

….

