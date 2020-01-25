Directional Drilling Service Market In Growth, Share, Trends, Segmentation, Demand & Industry Analysis

WiseGuyReports.Com adds “Directional Drilling Service Market – 2019” research report to its database
Description :
In 2018, the global Directional Drilling Service market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Directional Drilling Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Directional Drilling Service development in United States, Europe and China.
Request For sample Report » https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3714018-global-directional-drilling-service-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025
The key players covered in this study
GE Oil & Gas
Halliburton
Scientific Drilling International
D. P. Jindal Group
Baker Hughes Incorporated
National Oilwell Varco
Nabors Industries Ltd.
Schlumberger Limited
Cathedral Energy Services
Weatherford
Leam Drilling Systems, LLC.
Jindal Drilling & Industries Limited
Gyrodata Incorporated
Weatherford International PLC.
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Conventional System
Rotary Steerable System
Market segment by Application, split into
Onshore Application
Offshore Application
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Click Here For Complete Report » https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3714018-global-directional-drilling-service-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025
Table Of Content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Directional Drilling Service Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Conventional System
1.4.3 Rotary Steerable System
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Directional Drilling Service Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Onshore Application
1.5.3 Offshore Application
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Directional Drilling Service Market Size
2.2 Directional Drilling Service Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Directional Drilling Service Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Directional Drilling Service Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Directional Drilling Service Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Directional Drilling Service Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.2 Global Directional Drilling Service Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.3 Global Directional Drilling Service Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Directional Drilling Service Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Directional Drilling Service Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Directional Drilling Service Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
…
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 GE Oil & Gas
12.1.1 GE Oil & Gas Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Directional Drilling Service Introduction
12.1.4 GE Oil & Gas Revenue in Directional Drilling Service Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 GE Oil & Gas Recent Development
12.2 Halliburton
12.2.1 Halliburton Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Directional Drilling Service Introduction
12.2.4 Halliburton Revenue in Directional Drilling Service Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Halliburton Recent Development
12.3 Scientific Drilling International
12.3.1 Scientific Drilling International Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Directional Drilling Service Introduction
12.3.4 Scientific Drilling International Revenue in Directional Drilling Service Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Scientific Drilling International Recent Development
12.4 D. P. Jindal Group
12.4.1 D. P. Jindal Group Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Directional Drilling Service Introduction
12.4.4 D. P. Jindal Group Revenue in Directional Drilling Service Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 D. P. Jindal Group Recent Development
12.5 Baker Hughes Incorporated
12.5.1 Baker Hughes Incorporated Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Directional Drilling Service Introduction
12.5.4 Baker Hughes Incorporated Revenue in Directional Drilling Service Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Baker Hughes Incorporated Recent Development
Continued …
Paid PR : http://heraldkeeper.com/industry/directional-drilling-service-market-technology-trends-size-application-analysis-forecast-2025-242715.html
About Us:
“Wise Guy Reports Is Part Of The Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd. And Offers Premium Progressive Statistical Surveying, Market Research Reports, Analysis & Forecast Data For Industries And Governments Around The Globe. Wise Guy Reports Features An Exhaustive List Of Market Research Reports From Hundreds Of Publishers Worldwide. We Boast A Database Spanning Virtually Every Market Category And An Even More Comprehensive Collection Of Market Research Reports Under These Categories And Sub-Categories”.
CONTACT US:
NORAH TRENT
Partner Relations & Marketing Manager
Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)
Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)