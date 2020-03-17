Directional Drilling Market Demand, Upcoming Opportunities, Future Trends and Regional Analysis to 2023

Global Directional Drilling Market Research Report – Forecast to 2027” – Market Analysis, Scope, Stake, Progress, Trends and Forecast to 2027.

The global directional drilling market is forecasted to demonstrate an exponential growth by 2027, surpassing its previous growth records in terms of value with a whooping, CAGR during the estimated period (2017 – 2027).

The need to increase production from the harshest wells has raised the growth of directional drilling considerably. Directional drilling is the science of deviating a wellbore along a planned path to a target located a given lateral distance and direction from vertical. Directional drilling can be used to reach targets that cannot be drilled with a vertical well.

The escalation in discoveries related to the oil and gas industry along with shale activities have raised the use of directional drilling substantially. The capability of directional drilling to enable the drilling of multiple wells from the parent wellbore are raising the growth potential of the market. Moreover, the escalated level of demand from upstream oil companies will create new prospects for the directional drilling in the upcoming years.

Prominent Players:

The crucial companies in the directional drilling market globally are National Oilwell Varco (U.S.), Weatherford International Plc. (U.S.), Jindal Drilling & Industries Limited (India), Halliburton Company (U.S.), Schlumberger Ltd (U.S.), Nabors Industries Ltd (Bermuda), Baker Hughes Incorporated (U.S.), Cathedral Energy Services Ltd (Canada), and Gyrodata Incorporated (U.S.) are among others.

Segmental Analysis

The segmentation of the directional drilling market has been carried out on the basis of application, well type, services, and region.

On the basis of application type, the directional drilling market is segmented into onshore and offshore.

The services-based segmentation of the directional drilling market consists of logging while drilling (LWD), rotary steerable system, measurement while drilling (MWD), and motors.

The segmentation of the directional drilling market on well type comprises of multilateral wells, horizontal well, and extended reach wells.

The regions included in the directional drilling market are Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and rest of the world.

Regional Analysis

The regional analysis of the directional drilling market consists of regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world.

North America dominates the Directional Drillings market. The U.S. accounts for the largest market share in the North American region. The advancements in unconventional drilling technologies, which have attracted capital for oil and gas drilling projects. Additionally, Vast hydrocarbon resources in the U.S. Shale basins and continuous offshore drilling in the Gulf of Mexico region, are driving the demand of the market.

Asia Pacific is the second largest market for the Directional Drillings and is expected to grow at a highest CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing demand for energy due to urbanization & industrialization from the countries such as India, China, and Indonesia among others driving the demand of the market.

The Europe directional drilling market is expected to be dominated by countries such as U.K, Norway and Russia. The development of unconventional oil and gas exploration activities such as shale, is driving the market in the region. It is expected to contribute significantly during the forecast period.

Industry Updates:

Feb 2019 Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology has recently introduced its new model DE712 which is appropriate for both directional drilling and geotechnical drilling. The rig features a volume of 1,126 m depth in N size and is offered in both, crawler- and truck- based configurations making it effortless to transport across the site. Its exposed and accessible design enable maintenance and service tasks fast and uncomplicated.

