Directed Energy Weapons (DEW) Technologies 2019 Global Market Outlook,Research,Trends and Forecast to 2025

The global Directed Energy Weapons market, valued at US$1.68 billion in 2017, is projected grow at a CAGR of 11,5%, to value US$4 billion by 2025. The cumulative market for global expenditure on Directed Energy Weapons is valued at US$21.1 billion over the forecast period.

Directed Energy Weapons are attracting ever increasing R,D funds and there is no military organization and branch that,s not looking into ways to integrate them into their arsenal.

This new, multi-scenario forecast examines, analyzes and predicts the evolution of Directed Energy Weapon technologies, markets and outlays (expenditures) over the next eight years 2017-2025.

The report examines regional aspects of these markets, focusing on the top 95% by value, in the United States, Europe and Asia.

By Addressed Technologies

This report addresses the following broad based technologies:

High Energy Laser Weapons

High Power Microwave Weapons

Particle Beam Weapons

By End-Users

Ship Based Directed Energy Weapons

Airborne Directed Energy Weapons

Land Based Directed Energy Weapons

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia

Middle East

The report also includes a detailed company overview of the 12 leading companies active in Directed Energy Weapons:

Airbus, Boeing, IAI, Lockheed Martin, Leonardo, MBDA, Northrop Grumman, Rafael, Raytheon, Rheinmetall, Saab and Thales.

Who is This Report For?

This report is a must, particularly if you are one of the following:

Business Leaders Business Developers

Defense Primes

Electrical Component Manufacturers

Software Developers

Government Policy Setters

The report also analyses and forecasts, amongst others, these issues related to the

Global Directed Energy Weapons Market :

Changes In Procurement Patter of Militaries Globally

PEST, SWOT Analysis

Industry Analysis ; Market Analysis

Major R& D Activities

Leading Companies In This Industry

Furthermore, the report examines global regulatory and political trends that are led by international military organizations like the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) and the strong influence these policies are having on these markets and technologies

Reasons to buy

Determine prospective investment areas based on a detailed trend analysis of the global Directed Energy Weapons market over the next seven years

Gain in-depth understanding about the underlying factors driving demand for different systems segments in the top spending regions across the world and identify the opportunities offered by each of them

Strengthen your understanding of the market in terms of demand drivers, industry trends, and the latest technological developments, among others

Identify the major channels that are driving the global Directed Energy Weapons market, providing a clear picture about future opportunities that can be tapped, resulting in revenue expansion

Channelize resources by focusing on the ongoing programs that are being undertaken by the defence ministries of different countries

Make correct business decisions based on thorough analysis of the total competitive landscape of the sector with detailed profiles of the leading companies in the Directed Energy Weapons market around the world which include information about their products, alliances, recent contract wins and financial analysis

Companies Mentioned

Adsys Controls

Airbus Defence, Space

Almaz-Antey

BAE Systems PLC

Boeing

Diehl Defence

General Atomics

Israel Aerospace Industries

L3 Technologies

Lockheed Martin

Leonardo

MBDA

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Orbital ATK

Rafael Advanced Defense Systems

Raytheon

Rheinmetall AG

Saab

Textron Defense Systems

Thales

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

1 Introduction

1.1 Scope

1.2 Methodology

1.3 Forecast Scenarios

1.3.1 What Is A Forecast Scenario

1.3.2 Scenario I – Global Steady State – Current Generation DEWs Are Still Evolving

1.3.3 Scenario II – Current Generation DEWs Have Evolved Into Mature Systems

1.4 Who will benefit from this report

1.4.1 Business Leaders, Business Developers

1.4.2 Directed Energy Weapon Manufacturers

1.4.3 Small, Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

1.4.4 Military

1.4.5 Civil Government Leaders, Planners

1.5 Language, Disclaimer and Further Information

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Directed Energy Weapons – Trends and Insights

2.2 Major Findings

2.3 Major Conclusions

3 Current Technologies, Markets

3.1 Current Technologies

3.1.1 High Energy Laser Weapons

3.1.2 Particle Beam Weapon

3.1.3 High Power Microwave Weapons

3.2 Current Markets

3.2.1 Current Market – North America

3.2.2 Current Market – Europe

3.2.3 Current Market – Asia

3.2.4 Current Market – Middle East

4 Drivers and Inhibitors

4.1 Drivers

4.2 Inhibitors

5 Global Directed Energy Weapons Market Forecasts by Region

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Scenario I – Directed Energy Weapons – Global Market Forecast by Region by [$Million] – 2017 – 2025

5.3 Scenario II – Directed Energy Weapons – Global Market Forecast by Region by [$Million] – 2017 – 2025

Continued……

