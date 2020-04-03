Directed Energy Weapon Market Dynamics, Top Manufacturers Analysis, Trend And Demand, Forecast To 2025

Global Directed Energy Weapon Market Research Report: Information by Type (Lethal Weapon and Non-Lethal Weapon), Technology (High Energy Laser Technology, High Power Microwave Technology and Particle Beam Weapons), Application (Military and Homeland Security), Platform (Airborne, Ground-Based and Naval) and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East & Africa and Latin America) – Forecast till 2025

Directed energy weapons are weapons that emit highly focused energy to damage the target. Directed energy weapons are capable of selecting targets which are discrete. Growing concerns of terrorist activities across the globe along with cross border threats and armed conflicts as expected to push the demand in the directed energy weapon market. The global directed energy weapon market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 26% from 2017 to 2023.

The key players of global Directed energy weapon markets are Lockheed Martin Corporation (U.S), Raytheon Company (U.S), Northrop Grumman Corporation (U.S), Boeing Company (U.S), BAE Systems PLC (U.K), Textron Inc. (U.S.), Rheinmetall AG (Germany), L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc. (U.S.), Moog Inc. (U.S.), and Quinetiq Group PLC. (U.S.).

Market Research Analysis

On the basis of regions, the global directed energy weapon market is segmented as Americas, EMEA, and Asia-Pacific. The Americas dominates the directed energy weapon market. The technological advancements in warfare platforms and increasing defense budget in countries such as U.S. and Canada are driving the growth of the market. EMEA also plays a significant role in driving the demand of the market, mainly due to rise in the military spending in countries such as Ukraine, Saudi Arabia, Algeria.

Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing market for the directed energy weapon, mainly due to increasing terrorism incidences and border threats in the region.

Scope of the Report

This study provides an overview of the global Directed Energy Weapon Market, tracking three market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume and share for Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific,. The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global Directed energy weapon market as type and platform.

By Platform



Airborne

Ground-based

Naval

By Type



Lethal Weapons

Non-lethal Weapons

Key Insights

Market Sizing, Forecast, and Analysis: Detailed coverage of the market segment and sub-segments

Regional/Country Trends and Forecast: Detailed analysis of the market in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America, along with key countries in each region

Market Dynamics Intelligence: Market drivers, opportunities, trends, restraints, Porter’s five forces, supply chain, and value chain analysis

Technology Trends, Regulatory Landscape, and Patent Analysis Outlook

Competitive Intelligence: Market share analysis, financial analysis, product benchmarking, and strategic developments including joint ventures, product launches, and mergers & acquisitions

Regional attractiveness and related growth opportunities

