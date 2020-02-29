Direct Thermal Labels Market Business Overview, Challenges, Opportunities, Trends And Market Analysis By 2023

Market Highlights

Direct thermal labels are chemically treated, heat sensitive labels that print without the use of a ribbon. These labels are cost effective. In these labels do not require ink, toner or transfer ribbon, which makes it comparatively cheap for end users. Growing retail & logistic sector across the globe, is driving the growth of the market. Additionally, adoption of direct thermal labels in pharmaceutical sector, also drive the growth of the market. However, less durability of direct thermal labels is a major factor that may hamper the growth of global direct thermal labels market.

Direct thermal labels market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period.

Key Players

The prominent players in the direct thermal labels market include Technicode, Inc. (Michigan), Avery Dennison Corporation (U.S.), 3M Company (U.S.), NPI (U.S.), AM Labels Ltd (UK), Resource Label Group (US), Thermal Label Warehouse LLC (U.S.), Brady Corporation (U.S.), Consolidated Label Co (U.S.), and Labelmakers Group Pty Ltd (Australia).

Market Research Analysis

On the basis of face stock materials, the market is segmented as paper and plastic. Direct thermal paper labels are affordable and appropriate for general-purpose labeling applications. On the other hand, different types of plastic such as polyethylene (PE), polyethylene terephthalate (PET), and polyvinyl chloride (PVC), are used in face stock. These synthetic direct thermal labels offer better durability, longer-lasting print and resistance to abrasion, moisture, and chemicals. Plastic is expected to contribute significantly during the forecast period.

On the basis of applications, the market is segmented as food & beverages, pharmaceutical, personal care, retail and others. Food & Beverages dominates the application segment of the market. Growing demand of processed and packaged food across the globe, is driving the demand of the market. The retail sector is projected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

Scope of the Report

This study provides an overview of the global direct thermal labels market, tracking two market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume and share for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and Rest of the World (ROW). The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next six years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global direct thermal labels market by its product type, application and region.

By Face Stock Material

Paper

Plastic

By Application

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Personal Care

Retail

Others

By Region

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World

