Direct Selling Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Types, Regions and Applications Research Report Forecast to 2022

Description:-

Direct Selling Market US 2022

Since 2016, beauty brands have been driving growth in direct selling, with three of the leading five brands in value sales offering beauty products. Brands such as Jeunesse Global and Rodan + Fields posted strong triple- or double-digit value growth throughout the review period. Even as new players entered the channel, the consumer base continued to grow, without any signs of decreasing in the near future. New brands specialising in shaving and male grooming are expected to enter the channel and…

The Direct Selling in USA report offers insight into key trends and developments driving the industry. The report examines all retail channels to provide sector insight. Channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, mixed retailers, health and beauty retailers, clothing and footwear retailers, furniture and furnishing stores, DIY and hardware stores, durable goods retailers, leisure and personal goods retailers. There are profiles of leading retailers, with analysis of their performance and the challenges they face. There is also analysis of non-store retailing: vending; homeshopping; internet retailing; direct selling, as available.

Product coverage: Apparel and Footwear Direct Selling, Beauty and Personal Care Direct Selling, Consumer Appliances Direct Selling, Consumer Electronics Direct Selling, Consumer Health Direct Selling, Food and Drink Direct Selling, Home Care Direct Selling, Home Improvement and Gardening Direct Selling, Homewares and Home Furnishings Direct Selling, Media Products Direct Selling, Other Direct Selling, Personal Accessories and Eyewear Direct Selling, Pet Care Direct Selling, Traditional Toys and Games Direct Selling, Video Games Hardware Direct Selling.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Major Key Points in Table of Content:

Headlines

Prospects

Beauty Brands Drive Growth and Innovation

Ethical Consumers Demand Greater Transparency From Brands

Competition From Essential Oils

Competitive Landscape

E-commerce Gaining Ground

Brand Ambassadors Key for Consumer Base Growth

Rodan + Fields Strengthens Its Lead

Channel Data

Executive Summary

Soaring Consumer Confidence Propels US Retailing Sales Upwards in 2018

Retailers Leverage the Scale of Store-based Networks To Boost Digital Sales

Growth in US Suburbs and Exurbs Defies the Global Urbanisation Trend

Sears Teeters on the Brink of Liquidation

Competition Emerges From Unexpected Retail Channels

Operating Environment

Informal Retailing

Opening Hours

Summary 1 Standard Opening Hours by Channel Type

Physical Retail Landscape

Cash and Carry

Seasonality

Payments and Delivery

Emerging Business Models

Market Data

Continued……

