Direct Drive Wind Turbine Market 2019 Global Industry Share, Size Analysis, Competitor Dashboard and Upcoming Opportunities till 2022

Market Research Future (MRFR) forecasts that the global direct drive wind turbine market is expected to grow phenomenally at approximately 11.5% CAGR during forecast period (2017-2022).

The wind being one of the cleanest sources of power generation, is used to generate electricity by wind turbines. Increasing demand for renewable energy across the globe has majorly attributed to the growth of the direct drive wind turbine market. Moreover, depleting fossil fuel reserves, increasing environmental sensitivity, low cost of wind power generation and financial support from governments across the globe all have a knock-on effect on the global market size.

The most important factor shaping the direct drive wind turbine market growth is a range of advantages that include higher torque with low rpm, increased efficiency, and reduced noise. Other factors, carrying out the growth of this market include depleting fossil fuel reserves, favorable government policies, increasing greenhouse gas emission, increasing significance of renewable energy sources, growing concern for energy conservation, and rising demand for energy.

Segmentation

The global direct drive wind turbine market has been segmented on the basis of capacity, technology, and lastly, region.

Based on capacity, this market has been segmented into less than 1 mega watt (MW), 1MW to 3MW, and more than 3MW. The technology-based segmentation segments the market into an electrically excited synchronous generator and permanent magnet synchronous generator. During the forecast period, the permanent magnet synchronous generator technology is expected to experience significant growth due to the increase in offshore activities.

Regional Analysis

The regional segmentation of the global direct drive wind turbine market segments the market into the regional markets known as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and rest of the world (RoW).

Europe is the largest regional market that is expected to expected to retain its position during the forecast period due to its efficient utilization of renewable energy sources used. Many key market players are also operating in European countries.

The second most important regional market is the Asia Pacific region because the adoption of gearless wind turbines is increasing in the emerging economies like China and India due to the growing energy needs in the region. In this region, the market is growing due to continuous capacity additions to the existing industry participants. The increased awareness of renewable energy usage is also contributing to the market growth.

In North America, the market is strong due to the presence of established industries, the government encouraging the use of eco-friendly technology, and the presence of many key market players. The key country-specific markets in this region are the USA, Canada, and Mexico, followed by the remaining countries in North America.

Key Players

The key players in the global direct drive wind turbine market include American Superconductor Corporation (USA), Emergya Wind Technologies B.V. (The Netherlands), ENERCON GmbH (Germany), General Electrics Renewable Energy (USA), Goldwind Science & Technology Co. Ltd. (China), Leitwind AG (Italy), Siemens AG (Germany), VENSYS Energy AG (Germany), Windtronics LLC (USA), and Xiangtan Electric Manufacturing Group (China).

Latest Industry News

Brazilian electrical equipment manufacturer WEG SA has acquired the Energy Storage System (ESS) business of US-based Northern Power Systems Corp. 13 FEB 2019

On the basis of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (SGRE) Offshore Direct-Drive wind-turbine platform, the new SG 8.0-167 DD offshore turbine variant can meet the full range of technical conditions present in waters along the U.S. coasts and in the Great Lakes. The new variant has been tailored for US market conditions. 16 OCT 2018

