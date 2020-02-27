DIRECT DRIVE WIND TURBINE MARKET 2018: CAPACITY, PRODUCTION, TRENDS, MARKET SHARE, INDUSTRY SIZE, GROWTH AND FORECAST TO 2025

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies

This report studies the global Direct Drive Wind Turbine market status and forecast, categorizes the global Direct Drive Wind Turbine market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and other regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).

The wind is one of the cleanest sources of power generation. Wind turbines are used to harness the energy from the wind. The harnessed power from the wind is used to generate electricity. The wind power is directed to rotate turbine blades that are fixed to a rotor; the rotor is connected to the main shaft that spins a generator to create electricity.

Better technological advances and the rise in R&D is expected to increase the demand for direct drive turbines, which in turn will propel the growth of the global direct drive wind turbine market in the next few years. One of the latest trends gaining traction in this market is the rising support of government policies to promote the usage and generation of energy from wind. Wind is considered to be one of the cheapest renewable energy sources compared with other similar energy sources such as solar, nuclear, and even natural gas. Governments worldwide are realizing the potential and long-term benefits of using the wind energy. To induce growth in the wind energy sector, governments are setting up favorable policies to help establish and sustain the wind power against cheaper alternatives. Feed-in tariffs (FITs) are being provided in almost all countries with wind power installations. Moreover, to increase healthy competition, auctions are being held for upcoming wind power installations. With countries increasing their investments in infrastructures to connect wind power to the grid, the market share of the direct drive wind turbine market is expected to grow over the forecast period.

The direct drive wind turbine market is highly competitive with major manufacturers competing based on price, quality, and market presence. At present, the market is well diversified with the presence of international and regional players. manufacturers are increasing their focus on R&D to reduce the cost and improve the durability of wind turbine components. This will intesify the competion in the market primarily in terms of profit making. To gain a competitive advantage, companies are adopting acquisitions and partnerships as key strategies along with effective product launches. Leading companies are aggressively enhancing their capabilities to acquire a larger market share through joint ventures, memorandum of understanding (MoU), and acquisitions.

APAC is going to dominate the direct drive wind turbine market during the forecast period. This dominance can be attributed to the increasing energy demand, due to the rising global population and the enhanced standard of living. China and India account for most of the installations in the region. This high rate of adoption in these countries is driven by high wind energy potential and strong government support. Also, South Korea is expected to contribute to the market growth through its offshore wind energy programs. Plans directed at tapping offshore wind resources in APAC countries, especially China and Japan, will also boost the growth of the direct drive wind turbine market in the region.

The global Direct Drive Wind Turbine market is valued at xx million US$ in 2017 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

ENERCON

GE Renewable Energy

Goldwind Science and Technology

Siemens

VENSYS Energy

ABB

Anhui Hummer Dynamo

AVANTIS Energy

Bora Energy

Foshan Ouyad Electronic

Leitner AG

Mervento

Qingdao Hengfeng Wind Power Generator

Qingdao Richuan Precision Machinery

ReGen Powertech

XEMC Windpower

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Type I

Type II

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Offshore application

Onshore application

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Direct Drive Wind Turbine capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

Focuses on the key Direct Drive Wind Turbine manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

Global Direct Drive Wind Turbine Market Research Report 2018

1 Direct Drive Wind Turbine Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Direct Drive Wind Turbine

1.2 Direct Drive Wind Turbine Segment by Type (Product Category)

1.2.1 Global Direct Drive Wind Turbine Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)

1.2.2 Global Direct Drive Wind Turbine Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017

1.2.3 Type I

1.2.4 Type II

1.3 Global Direct Drive Wind Turbine Segment by Application

1.3.1 Direct Drive Wind Turbine Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)

1.3.2 Offshore application

1.3.3 Onshore application

1.4 Global Direct Drive Wind Turbine Market by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.1 Global Direct Drive Wind Turbine Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Direct Drive Wind Turbine (2013-2025)

1.5.1 Global Direct Drive Wind Turbine Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Global Direct Drive Wind Turbine Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

2 Global Direct Drive Wind Turbine Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Direct Drive Wind Turbine Capacity, Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.1.1 Global Direct Drive Wind Turbine Capacity and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.1.2 Global Direct Drive Wind Turbine Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.2 Global Direct Drive Wind Turbine Revenue and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.3 Global Direct Drive Wind Turbine Average Price by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.4 Manufacturers Direct Drive Wind Turbine Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area and Product Type

2.5 Direct Drive Wind Turbine Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Direct Drive Wind Turbine Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Direct Drive Wind Turbine Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Direct Drive Wind Turbine Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2013-2018)

3.1 Global Direct Drive Wind Turbine Capacity and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.2 Global Direct Drive Wind Turbine Production and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.3 Global Direct Drive Wind Turbine Revenue (Value) and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.4 Global Direct Drive Wind Turbine Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.5 North America Direct Drive Wind Turbine Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.6 Europe Direct Drive Wind Turbine Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.7 China Direct Drive Wind Turbine Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.8 Japan Direct Drive Wind Turbine Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.9 Southeast Asia Direct Drive Wind Turbine Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.10 India Direct Drive Wind Turbine Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

4 Global Direct Drive Wind Turbine Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2013-2018)

4.1 Global Direct Drive Wind Turbine Consumption by Region (2013-2018)

4.2 North America Direct Drive Wind Turbine Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.3 Europe Direct Drive Wind Turbine Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.4 China Direct Drive Wind Turbine Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.5 Japan Direct Drive Wind Turbine Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.6 Southeast Asia Direct Drive Wind Turbine Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.7 India Direct Drive Wind Turbine Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

5 Global Direct Drive Wind Turbine Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Direct Drive Wind Turbine Production and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

5.2 Global Direct Drive Wind Turbine Revenue and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

5.3 Global Direct Drive Wind Turbine Price by Type (2013-2018)

5.4 Global Direct Drive Wind Turbine Production Growth by Type (2013-2018)

6 Global Direct Drive Wind Turbine Market Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Direct Drive Wind Turbine Consumption and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

6.2 Global Direct Drive Wind Turbine Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2013-2018)

6.3 Market Drivers and Opportunities

6.3.1 Potential Applications

6.3.2 Emerging Markets/Countries

……Continued

