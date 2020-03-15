Direct Carrier Billing Market: Global Analysis, Market Share, Size, Trends, Growth Analysis, and Forecast to 2019-2023

Direct Carrier Billing Industry
Description
Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Direct Carrier Billing -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024” To Its Research Database
Direct carrier billing (“DCB”) is an online payment method. It allows users to make purchases by charging payments to their mobile phone bill. This payment method is available to all smartphone and feature phone owners. The only thing needed to confirm payments is a device with a SIM card.
Direct carrier billing provides a bigger payment coverage than traditional payment methods like credit cards. In countries like India, only 2% of all people have a credit card. Globally, there is only 1 credit card owner per 5 mobile phone owners. Even in mature markets with high ownership of bank cards, consumers prefer to pay with direct carrier billing due to its simplicity and security.
In 2018, the global Direct Carrier Billing market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Direct Carrier Billing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Direct Carrier Billing development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Bango
Boku
Centili (Infobip)
Digital Turbine
DIMOCO
DOCOMO Digital
Fortumo
Infomedia
Netsize (Gemalto)
NTH Mobile
txtNation
Request for Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3621799-global-direct-carrier-billing-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Games
Video Content
Music
ePublishing
Lifestyle Content
Market segment by Application, split into
Ticketing
Gambling
Physical Goods Purchases
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Direct Carrier Billing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Direct Carrier Billing development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Leave a Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3621799-global-direct-carrier-billing-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Direct Carrier Billing Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Games
1.4.3 Video Content
1.4.4 Music
1.4.5 ePublishing
1.4.6 Lifestyle Content
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Direct Carrier Billing Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Ticketing
1.5.3 Gambling
1.5.4 Physical Goods Purchases
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Direct Carrier Billing Market Size
2.2 Direct Carrier Billing Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Direct Carrier Billing Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Direct Carrier Billing Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
…
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Bango
12.1.1 Bango Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Direct Carrier Billing Introduction
12.1.4 Bango Revenue in Direct Carrier Billing Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Bango Recent Development
12.2 Boku
12.2.1 Boku Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Direct Carrier Billing Introduction
12.2.4 Boku Revenue in Direct Carrier Billing Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Boku Recent Development
12.3 Centili (Infobip)
12.3.1 Centili (Infobip) Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Direct Carrier Billing Introduction
12.3.4 Centili (Infobip) Revenue in Direct Carrier Billing Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Centili (Infobip) Recent Development
12.4 Digital Turbine
12.4.1 Digital Turbine Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Direct Carrier Billing Introduction
12.4.4 Digital Turbine Revenue in Direct Carrier Billing Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Digital Turbine Recent Development
12.5 DIMOCO
12.5.1 DIMOCO Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Direct Carrier Billing Introduction
12.5.4 DIMOCO Revenue in Direct Carrier Billing Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 DIMOCO Recent Development
12.6 DOCOMO Digital
12.6.1 DOCOMO Digital Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Direct Carrier Billing Introduction
12.6.4 DOCOMO Digital Revenue in Direct Carrier Billing Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 DOCOMO Digital Recent Development
12.7 Fortumo
12.7.1 Fortumo Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Direct Carrier Billing Introduction
12.7.4 Fortumo Revenue in Direct Carrier Billing Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Fortumo Recent Development
12.8 Infomedia
12.8.1 Infomedia Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Direct Carrier Billing Introduction
12.8.4 Infomedia Revenue in Direct Carrier Billing Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 Infomedia Recent Development
12.9 Netsize (Gemalto)
12.9.1 Netsize (Gemalto) Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Direct Carrier Billing Introduction
12.9.4 Netsize (Gemalto) Revenue in Direct Carrier Billing Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 Netsize (Gemalto) Recent Development
12.10 NTH Mobile
12.10.1 NTH Mobile Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Direct Carrier Billing Introduction
12.10.4 NTH Mobile Revenue in Direct Carrier Billing Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 NTH Mobile Recent Development
12.11 txtNation
Buy Now @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=3621799
Continued…
Contact Us: [email protected] Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (Us) Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (Uk)