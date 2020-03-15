Direct Carrier Billing Market: Global Analysis, Market Share, Size, Trends, Growth Analysis, and Forecast to 2019-2023

Direct Carrier Billing Industry

Direct carrier billing (“DCB”) is an online payment method. It allows users to make purchases by charging payments to their mobile phone bill. This payment method is available to all smartphone and feature phone owners. The only thing needed to confirm payments is a device with a SIM card.

Direct carrier billing provides a bigger payment coverage than traditional payment methods like credit cards. In countries like India, only 2% of all people have a credit card. Globally, there is only 1 credit card owner per 5 mobile phone owners. Even in mature markets with high ownership of bank cards, consumers prefer to pay with direct carrier billing due to its simplicity and security.

In 2018, the global Direct Carrier Billing market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Direct Carrier Billing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Direct Carrier Billing development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Bango

Boku

Centili (Infobip)

Digital Turbine

DIMOCO

DOCOMO Digital

Fortumo

Infomedia

Netsize (Gemalto)

NTH Mobile

txtNation

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Games

Video Content

Music

ePublishing

Lifestyle Content

Market segment by Application, split into

Ticketing

Gambling

Physical Goods Purchases

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Direct Carrier Billing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Direct Carrier Billing development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Direct Carrier Billing Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Games

1.4.3 Video Content

1.4.4 Music

1.4.5 ePublishing

1.4.6 Lifestyle Content

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Direct Carrier Billing Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Ticketing

1.5.3 Gambling

1.5.4 Physical Goods Purchases

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Direct Carrier Billing Market Size

2.2 Direct Carrier Billing Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Direct Carrier Billing Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Direct Carrier Billing Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

…

