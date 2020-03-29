Direct Carrier Billing Market 2023 – Size, Share, Growth, Statistics, Competitor Landscape, Key Players Analysis, Trends, Overview, Competitors Strategy, Regional Analysis and Growth Foresight

Market Highlights

Direct carrier billing is a mobile payment method that bills purchases from third-party vendors of digital products on the user’s monthly phone bill. It offers consumers, merchants, and mobile network operators, a whole host of opportunities within the payment industry. This service has become increasingly popular among consumers completing transactions globally because of its simplicity, security, and accessibility. Direct carrier billing lets wireless subscribers place the cost of purchase for a digital good on their monthly phone bill. It is especially useful for people who lack access to the basic financial services, such as consumers in the developing markets or younger consumers without bank or credit accounts.

The potential for direct carrier billing is tremendous. The app-based companies like Apple App Store, Google Play, Windows Phone Store, and BlackBerry World are widely switching to carrier billing. Google and Microsoft use direct carrier billing in 32 and 45 markets respectively. DCB is highly useful to people who lack access to the basic financial services, such as consumers without bank or credit accounts. This pose as a major driver for the growth of digital carrier market.

Get a Free Sample @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/6169

Segmentation:

By component, the market is segmented into Hardware, Software, and Services. The segment services are sub-segmented into Professional and Managed Services.

By type, the market is segmented into Limited DCB, Pure DCB, MSISDN Forwarding, PIN or MO Base Window, and Others.

By feature, the market is segmented into Pre-defined Window, PIN defined, Mobile Originated & Mobile Terminated and Others.

By authentication Type, the market is segmented into Single-Factor Authentication and Two-Factor Authentication.

By platform, the market is segmented into Windows, Android and, iOS.

Regional Analysis:

The global market for direct carrier billing is estimated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period from 2018 to 2023. The geographical analysis of direct carrier billing market is covered for the regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world. Direct carrier billing companies make most of their money in developed markets like North America and Europe. The market for DCB in Europe is expected to grow due to the initiatives taken by the government. Payments across Europe are regulated by the Payments Services Directive (PSD) 2007, which is designed to increase pan-European competition and participation in the payments industry from non-banks. The new regulation is standardizing and improving payment efficiency across the EU FinTech industry while promoting innovation and competition between banks and new payment service providers. Asia Pacific is expected to grow at significant pace during the forecast period due to higher smartphone penetration due to a population explosion in the region. Due to rise in the number of smartphones users, traditional payment methods are lagging behind. The market for direct carrier billing has great potential in emerging markets like India, where mobile penetration is high, however, hundreds of millions of people lack credit cards or bank accounts.

Competitive Dashboard:

Some of the key players of direct carrier billing market include NTT DoCoMo, Bango, Boku, Singtel, Swisscom, T-Mobile, Fortumo, DIMOCO, Telenor, Orange, AT&T, Bell Canada among others. The prominent players keep innovating and investing in research and development to present cost-effective offerings. Merger and acquisitions among the various players are changing the market structure. For instance, in September 2017, ALTBalaji, the largest digital platform for exclusive and original shows from India, partnered with Boku, a global leader in carrier billing-based mobile payments, to make carrier billing available as a payment option to international users. This partnership will enable ALTBalaji’s viewers and new customers across the globe to pay in a way that is 100% mobile, convenient, and enables them to access the content instantly.

Browse Complete Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/direct-carrier-billing-market-6169

List of Tables

Table 1 Direct Carrier Billing Market: By Region, 2018-2023

Table 2 North America Direct Carrier Billing Market: By Country, 2018-2023

Table 3 Europe Direct Carrier Billing Market: By Country, 2018-2023

Table 4 Asia Pacific Direct Carrier Billing Market: By Country, 2018-2023

Table 5 The Middle East & Africa Direct Carrier Billing Market: By Country, 2018-2023

Table 6 Latin America Direct Carrier Billing Market: By Country, 2018-2023

Table 7 Global Direct Carrier Billing By Component Market: By Regions, 2018-2023

Table 8 North America Direct Carrier Billing By Component Market: By Country, 2018-2023

Table 9 Europe Direct Carrier Billing By Component Market: By Country, 2018-2023

Table10 Asia Pacific Direct Carrier Billing By Component Market: By Country, 2018-2023

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

Contact:

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]