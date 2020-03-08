DIRECT BANK MARKET 2019: GLOBAL KEY PLAYERS, TRENDS, SHARE, INDUSTRY SIZE, SEGMENTATION, OPPORTUNITIES, FORECAST TO 2024

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Direct Bank market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Direct Bank value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Neo Bank

Challenger Bank

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Business

Personal

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Atom Bank

Movencorp

Simple Finance Technology

Fidor Group

N26

Pockit

Ubank

Monzo Bank

MyBank (Alibaba Group)

Holvi Bank

WeBank (Tencent Holdings Limited)

Hello Bank

Koho Bank

Rocket Bank

Soon Banque

Digibank

Timo

Jibun

Jenius

K Bank

Kakao Bank

Starling Bank

Tandem Bank

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Direct Bank market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Direct Bank market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Direct Bank players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Direct Bank with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Direct Bank submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

Table of Contents

2019-2024 Global Direct Bank Market Report (Status and Outlook)

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Direct Bank Market Size 2014-2024

2.1.2 Direct Bank Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Direct Bank Segment by Type

2.2.1 Neo Bank

2.2.2 Challenger Bank

2.3 Direct Bank Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Direct Bank Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Direct Bank Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Direct Bank Segment by Application

2.4.1 Business

2.4.2 Personal

2.5 Direct Bank Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Direct Bank Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global Direct Bank Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global Direct Bank by Players

3.1 Global Direct Bank Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Direct Bank Market Size by Players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Direct Bank Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Direct Bank Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Atom Bank

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Direct Bank Product Offered

11.1.3 Atom Bank Direct Bank Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Atom Bank News

11.2 Movencorp

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Direct Bank Product Offered

11.2.3 Movencorp Direct Bank Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Movencorp News

11.3 Simple Finance Technology

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Direct Bank Product Offered

11.3.3 Simple Finance Technology Direct Bank Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Simple Finance Technology News

11.4 Fidor Group

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Direct Bank Product Offered

11.4.3 Fidor Group Direct Bank Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 Fidor Group News

11.5 N26

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 Direct Bank Product Offered

11.5.3 N26 Direct Bank Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 N26 News

11.6 Pockit

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 Direct Bank Product Offered

11.6.3 Pockit Direct Bank Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 Pockit News

11.7 Ubank

11.7.1 Company Details

11.7.2 Direct Bank Product Offered

11.7.3 Ubank Direct Bank Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.7.4 Main Business Overview

11.7.5 Ubank News

11.8 Monzo Bank

11.8.1 Company Details

11.8.2 Direct Bank Product Offered

11.8.3 Monzo Bank Direct Bank Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.8.4 Main Business Overview

11.8.5 Monzo Bank News

11.9 MyBank (Alibaba Group)

11.9.1 Company Details

11.9.2 Direct Bank Product Offered

11.9.3 MyBank (Alibaba Group) Direct Bank Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.9.4 Main Business Overview

11.9.5 MyBank (Alibaba Group) News

