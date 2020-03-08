DIRECT BANK MARKET 2019: GLOBAL KEY PLAYERS, TRENDS, SHARE, INDUSTRY SIZE, SEGMENTATION, OPPORTUNITIES, FORECAST TO 2024

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Direct Bank market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the Direct Bank value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.
Neo Bank
Challenger Bank
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.
Business
Personal
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Atom Bank
Movencorp
Simple Finance Technology
Fidor Group
N26
Pockit
Ubank
Monzo Bank
MyBank (Alibaba Group)
Holvi Bank
WeBank (Tencent Holdings Limited)
Hello Bank
Koho Bank
Rocket Bank
Soon Banque
Digibank
Timo
Jibun
Jenius
K Bank
Kakao Bank
Starling Bank
Tandem Bank
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Direct Bank market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Direct Bank market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Direct Bank players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Direct Bank with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Direct Bank submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
Table of Contents
2019-2024 Global Direct Bank Market Report (Status and Outlook)
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Direct Bank Market Size 2014-2024
2.1.2 Direct Bank Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 Direct Bank Segment by Type
2.2.1 Neo Bank
2.2.2 Challenger Bank
2.3 Direct Bank Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global Direct Bank Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
2.3.2 Global Direct Bank Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)
2.4 Direct Bank Segment by Application
2.4.1 Business
2.4.2 Personal
2.5 Direct Bank Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global Direct Bank Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
2.5.2 Global Direct Bank Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)
3 Global Direct Bank by Players
3.1 Global Direct Bank Market Size Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global Direct Bank Market Size by Players (2017-2019)
3.1.2 Global Direct Bank Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)
3.2 Global Direct Bank Key Players Head office and Products Offered
3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)
3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 Atom Bank
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 Direct Bank Product Offered
11.1.3 Atom Bank Direct Bank Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 Atom Bank News
11.2 Movencorp
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 Direct Bank Product Offered
11.2.3 Movencorp Direct Bank Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 Movencorp News
11.3 Simple Finance Technology
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 Direct Bank Product Offered
11.3.3 Simple Finance Technology Direct Bank Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 Simple Finance Technology News
11.4 Fidor Group
11.4.1 Company Details
11.4.2 Direct Bank Product Offered
11.4.3 Fidor Group Direct Bank Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.4.4 Main Business Overview
11.4.5 Fidor Group News
11.5 N26
11.5.1 Company Details
11.5.2 Direct Bank Product Offered
11.5.3 N26 Direct Bank Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.5.4 Main Business Overview
11.5.5 N26 News
11.6 Pockit
11.6.1 Company Details
11.6.2 Direct Bank Product Offered
11.6.3 Pockit Direct Bank Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.6.4 Main Business Overview
11.6.5 Pockit News
11.7 Ubank
11.7.1 Company Details
11.7.2 Direct Bank Product Offered
11.7.3 Ubank Direct Bank Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.7.4 Main Business Overview
11.7.5 Ubank News
11.8 Monzo Bank
11.8.1 Company Details
11.8.2 Direct Bank Product Offered
11.8.3 Monzo Bank Direct Bank Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.8.4 Main Business Overview
11.8.5 Monzo Bank News
11.9 MyBank (Alibaba Group)
11.9.1 Company Details
11.9.2 Direct Bank Product Offered
11.9.3 MyBank (Alibaba Group) Direct Bank Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.9.4 Main Business Overview
11.9.5 MyBank (Alibaba Group) News
