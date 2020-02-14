Dioxolane Market Global Outlook on Key Growth Trends, Factors

The report analyzes and presents an overview of “Dioxolane Market: Global Industry Analysis 2012-2016 and Opportunity Assessment 2017-2027” worldwide.

Dioxolane is a heterocyclic acetal that forms group of an organic compound containing the dioxolane rings. It is formed by reacting ethylene glycol with the carbonyl compound. Dioxolane can be prepared with ketalization of ketones and acetalization of aldehydes with ethylene glycol. Dioxolane physical properties are slighter denser than water and form a colorless liquid. For the industrial purpose, it is used as a chemical intermediate and solvents for degreasing or cleaning, and for the commercial purpose, it is used in paints and coating. The addition of dioxolane gives precise composition, accurate pH value and long shelf life to the solvent. Wide application of dioxolane as powerful aprotic solvent are due to its capability to dissolve polymers such as epoxies, polyesters, and urethanes. The small size of dioxolane allows it to rapidly penetrate the polymer that results in rapid application rate for the various coating process. The low boiling point of dioxolane helps to achieve fast drying or high throughput.

Global Dioxolane Market: Dynamics

Excellent dioxolane characteristics such as non-carcinogenic, non-mutagenic, and absence of allergic reaction in cosmetic boost the growth of dioxolane market. Potential factor such as a necessary ingredient in industrial polymers and certain pharmaceutical intermediates supports to the growth of dioxolane market. Moreover, dioxolane smaller size particles, pressure reduction and short drying time when used aerosols that are formed in para pharmaceuticals such as cooling spray, cosmetic such as hairspray and automotive such as lubricant and oil. The factor is key driver to the growth of dioxolane market. Dioxolane application in the inks and paint gives a potential advantage of the high solvent power and is considered to be driving factor for the dioxolane market. Chemical characteristic of dioxolane have excellent benefits in cleaning, gives quick drying time, has great degreasing properties, and compatibility with organic solvents and surfactants adds another potential factor for the growth of global dioxolane market. Favorable conditions of forming suitable substitute, dioxolane forms as a great solvent used in PVC adhesive, PU adhesive and heat-sealable adhesives, the factor acts a potential for the growth of dioxolane market.

Global Dioxolane Market: Segmentation

Based on application: Global Dioxolane market is segmented into

Lithium battery electrolyte solvent component

Dissolving or softening polymers, particularly polyacrylamide and PVC

Formaldehyde for manufacturing polyacetal resins and Copolymerization agent with trioxane and styrene

Replacement for many chlorinated solvents

Paint stripper

Reaction solvent for pharmaceutical manufacturing

Glue stabilizer

Cosmetic enhancer

Global Dioxolane Market: Region Wise Outlook

The global Dioxolane market is divided into seven regions, namely North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Japan and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). The global dioxolane market is estimated to witness high market share over the forecast year due to its rising application as powerful aprotic solvent across industries such as cosmetic and polymer industry. North America holds relatively higher market share in the global dioxolane market due to its properties that can penetrate, dissolve or softens the polymer and are predominantly for use in strippable varnishes, coating, and surface treatment. Western Europe is estimated to witness a high growth rate in dioxolane market over the forecasted year due to growing application in as cleaner and degreasing agent in the chemical which is attracting in the automobile market. Global dioxolane market is estimated to witness a high CAGR in the Asia-Pacific region over the forecasted year, attributed to developed sector of chemical industries in countries such as China, India, and the Philippines. Moreover, the users considered dioxolane as an attractive substitute for, ethers, chlorinated solvents, and ketones which are estimated to boost the growth of dioxolane market in the region. Japan is one of the high growing dioxolane markets over the forecasted year due to high technologically advanced country across the globe for polyurethane that binds polymer with dioxolane.

Global Dioxolane Market Players

Few of the prominent players in the Dioxolane market are as follows

BASF

FINETECH INDUSTRY LIMITED

Honeywell

abcr GmbH

Sigma-Aldrich Co. LLC.

ZHEJIANG ARTS&CRAFTS IMP&EXP CO., LTD

VladaChem GmbH

Kairav Chemofarbe Industries Ltd

Tractus.

ChemTik

