DIN Rail Terminal Blocks Market by Size | Growth | Analysis | Trends and Forecasts to 2019-2024

DIN Rail Terminal Blocks is an electronic device, convenient for connecting wires, it is a seal in insulating plastic inside the metal sheet, and both ends of the wire can be inserted into the hole, with screw for tightening or loosening.

Scope of the Report:

From 2012 to 2017, Global DIN Rail Terminal Blocks market has enjoyed a visible growth due to the economic development. Electricity, the end market more than 40% percent of all domestic DIN rail terminal blocks, was the key driver in terminal blocks’ fast growth.

The DIN Rail Terminal Blocks can be divided into Screw Type, Spring-cage Type, Push-in Type and Others; Screw Type occupies largest market share which is 52.6% market share in 2016; Spring-cage type occupies about 24.39% market share.

The worldwide market for DIN Rail Terminal Blocks is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.2% over the next five years, will reach 2300 million US$ in 2024, from 1900 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the DIN Rail Terminal Blocks in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

WAGO

Phoenix Contact

Weidmuller

ABB

Amphenol (FCI)

Omron

Wieland Electric

Dinkle

Reliance

UPUN

Yaowa

CHNT

Gonqi

SUPU

Sailing-on

Leipole

CNNT

Market Segment by Type, covers

Screw Type

Spring-cage Type

Push-in Type

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Electricity

Mechanical Equipment

Rail Transmit

Other

Others Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

