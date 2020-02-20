Dimethyl Ether Market Dynamics Trends, Segmentation, Key Players, Application And Forecast to 2024

The major growth drivers identified in the dimethyl ether market is the rising demand for the compound from automotive industry. Growing preference of consumers coupled with emerging environmental concerns have resulted in increased demand for less polluting and enhanced quality fuel in automobile industry. The rising consumption of ether is resulting in rapid transformation of automobile market.

On the basis of raw materials, the dimethyl ether market is categorized into methanol, coal, natural gas, and bio-based. During the historical period, methanol accounted for significant share in the dimethyl ether market.

Some of the major players operating in the global dimethyl ether market are Akzo Nobel N.V., Shell International B.V., The Chemours Company, China Energy limited, Mitsubishi Corporation, Ferrostaal GmbH, Grillo-Werke AG, Jiutai Group, Oberon Fuels, and Zagros Petrochemical Company.

